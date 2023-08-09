Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sadhguru on Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' getting A certificate; here's what he said

    Akshay Kumar and spiritual leader Sadhguru watched 'Oh My God 2' at a special screening at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. Now, Sadhguru has responded to the movie getting 'A' certificate.

    Sadhguru on Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' getting A certificate; here's what he said RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar recently hosted a special premiere of his next film 'Oh My God 2' at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore for spiritual teacher Sadhguru. Sadhguru even applauded 'OMG 2', stating it was critical to "educate young people on how to handle their bodily needs." Sadhguru said in another tweet on August 8 that the film should not have received a 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, directed by Amit Rai, will be released on August 11.

    Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi star in 'Oh My God 2'. One of the most contentious aspects of the film is Akshay Kumar's depiction of Lord Shiva. The censor board just verified that 'OMG 2' has obtained a 'A - Adults Only' certificate. Surprisingly, this is Akshay Kumar's first picture in 12 years to receive an adults-only certificate.

    Also Read: Video: Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Kiara Advani waves tricolour at Wagah border

    After watching the film, Sadhguru reacted to the same on Twitter and wrote, "'A’ Certificate in this case should include Adolescents. That’s where it matters most. Education about understanding human biology and responding to the biological needs of an individual in a dignified and responsible way is very needed to build a Nation that is Fair & Just to all involved. -Sg #OMG2 (sic)."

    Akshay Kumar reacted to Sadhguru's tweet saying, "Thank you so much @SadhguruJV. Hope the message reaches far and wide, in the right spirit (sic)."

    Also Read: 'OMG 2' review by Sadhguru: Akshay Kumar hosts special screening at Isha Yoga Center

    About OMG 2
    Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva in the film, directed by Amit Rai. 'OMG 2' will also star Ramayan's Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil. On August 11, it will be released in cinemas. The satirical comedy-drama is a follow-up to the 2012 smash hit 'OMG- Oh My God!' Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl produced the film. The film's creative producer is Dr. Chandraprakash Diwedi. Amalendu Chaudhary is responsible for the film's cinematography.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rape convict Shiney Ahuja gets clearance to renew his passport for ten years; Know details vma

    Rape convict Shiney Ahuja gets clearance to renew his passport for ten years; Know details

    MTV VMAS 2023 nominations: Taylor Swift tops leaving Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj behind; read details RBA

    MTV VMAS 2023 nominations: Taylor Swift tops leaving Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj behind; read details

    Video Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Kiara Advani waves tricolour at Wagah border; Poses with BSF soldiers RBA

    Video: Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Kiara Advani waves tricolour at Wagah border

    Neena Gupta gets trolled for wearing short backless dress at 64; one Netizen said, "Budhi Ghori Laal Lagam" RBA

    Neena Gupta gets trolled for wearing short backless dress at 64; one Netizen said, "Budhi Ghori Laal Lagam"

    Rajinikanth Jailer surpasses Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in advance bookings; read details RBA

    Rajinikanth's Jailer surpasses Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in advance bookings; read details

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp users can now share screen during video calls Here is how you can access the feature gcw

    WhatsApp users can now share screen during video calls; Here's how you can access the feature

    PM Modi invokes Quit India sentiment, calls for eliminating corruption, dynasty and appeasement AJR

    PM Modi invokes Quit India sentiment, calls for eliminating corruption, dynasty and appeasement

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-60 Aug 09 2023: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-60 Aug 09 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check HERE

    Rape convict Shiney Ahuja gets clearance to renew his passport for ten years; Know details vma

    Rape convict Shiney Ahuja gets clearance to renew his passport for ten years; Know details

    MTV VMAS 2023 nominations: Taylor Swift tops leaving Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj behind; read details RBA

    MTV VMAS 2023 nominations: Taylor Swift tops leaving Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj behind; read details

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon