Sadhguru on Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' getting A certificate; here's what he said

Akshay Kumar and spiritual leader Sadhguru watched 'Oh My God 2' at a special screening at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. Now, Sadhguru has responded to the movie getting 'A' certificate.

Akshay Kumar recently hosted a special premiere of his next film 'Oh My God 2' at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore for spiritual teacher Sadhguru. Sadhguru even applauded 'OMG 2', stating it was critical to "educate young people on how to handle their bodily needs." Sadhguru said in another tweet on August 8 that the film should not have received a 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, directed by Amit Rai, will be released on August 11.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi star in 'Oh My God 2'. One of the most contentious aspects of the film is Akshay Kumar's depiction of Lord Shiva. The censor board just verified that 'OMG 2' has obtained a 'A - Adults Only' certificate. Surprisingly, this is Akshay Kumar's first picture in 12 years to receive an adults-only certificate.

After watching the film, Sadhguru reacted to the same on Twitter and wrote, "'A’ Certificate in this case should include Adolescents. That’s where it matters most. Education about understanding human biology and responding to the biological needs of an individual in a dignified and responsible way is very needed to build a Nation that is Fair & Just to all involved. -Sg #OMG2 (sic)."

Akshay Kumar reacted to Sadhguru's tweet saying, "Thank you so much @SadhguruJV. Hope the message reaches far and wide, in the right spirit (sic)."

About OMG 2

Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva in the film, directed by Amit Rai. 'OMG 2' will also star Ramayan's Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil. On August 11, it will be released in cinemas. The satirical comedy-drama is a follow-up to the 2012 smash hit 'OMG- Oh My God!' Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl produced the film. The film's creative producer is Dr. Chandraprakash Diwedi. Amalendu Chaudhary is responsible for the film's cinematography.