Raven Symone opens up on having seizures due to breast reduction and liposuction surgeries at 18

Raven Symone opened up about her cosmetics surgeries and revealed her father encouraged her to get a breast reduction and liposuction done at 18. In this new podcast, the iconic Disney star and alum spoke in depth about how people judged her for having those surgeries done and that she got seizures due to them.

Raven-Symone has stated that she had multiple cosmetic operations as a teenager after her father encouraged her to do so because she got bullied for her weight. The That's So Raven star revealed that she had two breast reductions and liposuction done before turning 18 in 2004. The actress revealed this in her podcast with her wife, Miranda Maday. That's So Raven star opened up about a private battle she faced as a teenager due to growing up in the spotlight. The former child star claimed about having done many cosmetic surgeries before 18 in the most recent episode of her and Miranda Maday's podcast, The Best Podcast Ever With Raven & Miranda.

ALSO READ: Sadhguru on Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' getting A certificate; here's what he said

Symoné recalled it on the newest episode of her and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday's podcast. She revealed her father strongly advised her to get her breasts reduced. She said, "Before the age of 18, I had two breast reductions and liposuction. I've never said it before. I've never told anyone. My father strongly suggested that I have my breasts reduced. I was like, 'If I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?'"

The That's So Raven star said she disassociated following the surgery and even had a seizure due to same. She revealed, "The first one, I actually had a seizure when I woke up from the surgery, and I remember waking up and seeing everything, and then I had this dry mouth and couldn't breathe, and they said, 'Oh yeah, you had a seizure.'"

Raven claimed she has scar tissue to this day and stated that she gained weight following the treatment, necessitating a second breast reduction.

Raven Symone stated that her size changed from a triple-D chest size to present double-D chest size after breast reduction and liposuction. The actress revealed, "Even though I had the breast reduction, no one knew at the time, and I was still scrutinized on social media because I wasn't as skinny as everyone else, and they still called me fat. So it's like, you get that done, and it's still not what everybody wanted to see."

ALSO READ: Made in Heaven 2 screening: Sobhita Dhulipala, Zoya Akhtar, and others ramp up fashion element at event