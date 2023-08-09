Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raven Symone opens up on having seizures due to breast reduction and liposuction surgeries at 18

    Raven Symone opened up about her cosmetics surgeries and revealed her father encouraged her to get a breast reduction and liposuction done at 18. In this new podcast, the iconic Disney star and alum spoke in depth about how people judged her for having those surgeries done and that she got seizures due to them.

    Raven Symone opens up on having seizures due to breast reduction and liposuction surgeries at 18 vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    Raven-Symone has stated that she had multiple cosmetic operations as a teenager after her father encouraged her to do so because she got bullied for her weight. The That's So Raven star revealed that she had two breast reductions and liposuction done before turning 18 in 2004. The actress revealed this in her podcast with her wife, Miranda Maday. That's So Raven star opened up about a private battle she faced as a teenager due to growing up in the spotlight. The former child star claimed about having done many cosmetic surgeries before 18 in the most recent episode of her and Miranda Maday's podcast, The Best Podcast Ever With Raven & Miranda.

    ALSO READ: Sadhguru on Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' getting A certificate; here's what he said

    Symoné recalled it on the newest episode of her and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday's podcast. She revealed her father strongly advised her to get her breasts reduced. She said, "Before the age of 18, I had two breast reductions and liposuction. I've never said it before. I've never told anyone. My father strongly suggested that I have my breasts reduced. I was like, 'If I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?'"

    The That's So Raven star said she disassociated following the surgery and even had a seizure due to same. She revealed, "The first one, I actually had a seizure when I woke up from the surgery, and I remember waking up and seeing everything, and then I had this dry mouth and couldn't breathe, and they said, 'Oh yeah, you had a seizure.'"

    Raven claimed she has scar tissue to this day and stated that she gained weight following the treatment, necessitating a second breast reduction.

    Raven Symone stated that her size changed from a triple-D chest size to present double-D chest size after breast reduction and liposuction. The actress revealed, "Even though I had the breast reduction, no one knew at the time, and I was still scrutinized on social media because I wasn't as skinny as everyone else, and they still called me fat. So it's like, you get that done, and it's still not what everybody wanted to see."

    ALSO READ: Made in Heaven 2 screening: Sobhita Dhulipala, Zoya Akhtar, and others ramp up fashion element at event

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sadhguru on Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' getting A certificate; here's what he said RBA

    Sadhguru on Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' getting A certificate; here's what he said

    Rape convict Shiney Ahuja gets clearance to renew his passport for ten years; Know details vma

    Rape convict Shiney Ahuja gets clearance to renew his passport for ten years; Know details

    MTV VMAS 2023 nominations: Taylor Swift tops leaving Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj behind; read details RBA

    MTV VMAS 2023 nominations: Taylor Swift tops leaving Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj behind; read details

    Video Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Kiara Advani waves tricolour at Wagah border; Poses with BSF soldiers RBA

    Video: Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Kiara Advani waves tricolour at Wagah border

    Neena Gupta gets trolled for wearing short backless dress at 64; one Netizen said, "Budhi Ghori Laal Lagam" RBA

    Neena Gupta gets trolled for wearing short backless dress at 64; one Netizen said, "Budhi Ghori Laal Lagam"

    Recent Stories

    National book lovers day: 6 books you will fall in love with LMA

    National book lovers day: 6 books you will fall in love with

    Continue to be fair to all Army to jawans after it claims smear campaign against Assam Rifles in Manipur

    'Continue to be fair to all...' Army to jawans after it claims smear campaign against Assam Rifles in Manipur

    Cricket Hardik Pandya's last-ball six sparks controversy; selfish act denying Tilak Varma half-century triggers debate osf

    Hardik Pandya's last-ball six sparks controversy; selfish act denying Tilak Varma half-century triggers debate

    No Confidence Motion Live Updates Day 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi NDA Union minister Amit Shah AJR

    No-Confidence Motion Live Updates Day 2: Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha today

    iPhone 15 series update Pro model to have 256GB base storage may go up to 2TB gcw

    iPhone 15 series update: Pro model to have 256GB base storage, may go up to 2TB

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon