Rishab Shetty won the Best Director award for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and the Leadership in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He expressed gratitude, dedicating the awards to his team, Kannada cinema, and culture.

Actor-director Rishab Shetty recieved the Best Director award for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and was honoured with the Leadership in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on Sunday. Th actor shared a gratitude post on his Instagram, saying that he feels "deeply honoured" after receiving the award at the IFFM. He shared snippets of the certificates and award on his social media. He wrote, "Deeply honoured to receive the Best Director Award for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and the Leadership in Cinema Award at @iffmelbourne 2026. These honours belong to my entire team, Kannada cinema and the culture and traditions that inspire our stories. Heartfelt gratitude." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

About 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

'Kantara: Chapter 1' revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities. The film also starred Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles. The story follows the struggle between a royal family trying to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals who resist their rule.

The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel. The film was directed by Rishab Shetty. The movie was a prequel to the film Kantara, which was released in 2022. It was one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. (ANI)