Kantara: Rishab Shetty promotes his blockbuster film in Geneva; movie to be screened at the United Nations

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty is receiving praise for his hit film Kantara, which will be showcased at the United Nations Geneva

Rishab Shetty, a well-known Kannada actor, dominated the movie office with his storyline and acting in the much-anticipated Kantara. It became one of the biggest box office hits. The Sandalwood actor was recently given the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 Most Promising Actor for depicting the Kambala champion in the Kannada blockbuster.

Rishab Shetty in Geneva for Kantara

The Kannada film will be shown at the United Nations in Geneva on March 17 at Pathe Balexert. The celebrity is now in Geneva and has completed the oral submission. Rishab Shetty will speak about the significance of Indian cinema in stimulating talks on ecology, climate, and conservation during the UNHRC Session at Genera, according to the Centre For Global Affairs and Public Police. On the margins of the session, CGAPP Director Anindya Sengupta greeted him.

According to sources, following the screening, Rishab would address the audience in Kannada before attending a special luncheon with UN dignitaries.

It should be emphasised that CGAPP also said how Kantara substantially motivates people to be conscious of environmental concerns and to positively respond to conservation difficulties by appealing to their emotions.

About Kantara 2

Once the film passed 100 days, actor Rishab Shetty announced Kantara 2. In a statement, he said, "We are extremely thrilled and grateful to the audience for their overwhelming love and support for Kantara and her road ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva. The film has finished 100 days, and I'd like to use this occasion to introduce Kantara's prequel. Part 2 is what you've seen; Part 1 will be released next year."

"The idea came to me when I was filming Kantara since the film has more depth to it, and we are now in the process of delving into additional specifics regarding scripting. While the study is still ongoing, revealing specifics about the film would be premature "He went on to say.