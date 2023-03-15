Ashneer Grover mocks media for using his 'old fat' photos, here is what he said

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover asked the media to use his pictures after losing weight rather than older ones.

Shark Tank India season 1 fame Ashneer Grover enjoys a big fan following on social media. He became an instant fan favorite for his blunt statements. His iconic catchphrase ‘yeh toh doglapan hai’ became a meme favorite.

It is public knowledge that the former judge lost almost 15 kgs. Known for his wit, Ashneer recently took to social media and took a dig at media publications for using photos of his old and fatter self.

Taking to Twitter, the former BharatPe co-founder shared a new picture with his wife, Madhuri Jain. The couple looked uber cool as Ashneer wore a white T-shirt by Gucci, which he paired with olive green pants, while his wife opted for a beige shirt and denims. Taking a sarcastic dig at the media publications, he requested and urged them to post his new photo.

Ashneer Grover took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Press: You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs! I do not even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp !!."

For the unversed, Ashneer co-founded the brand BharatPe in 2018. He had also gone on to invest in many start-ups. However, it all came crashing down when his company alleged him and Madhuri for misusing the company funds. The duo got stripped of their positions. Not only has Ashneer gone on to publish his own book Doglapan, but he also recently announced his new start-up Third Unicorn.

