    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty pens compelling storyline for first draft; know details

    In an interesting and new update, Rishab Shetty has finished writing the captivating storyline for the first draft of the highly-anticipated sequel to 2022 hit pan-Indian film Kantara. Know more details here.

    First Published May 7, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Kantara was the recent cinematic masterpiece from the domains of Kannada cinema. The action-thriller-film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, starred Shetty as a Kambala champion who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). 

    Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda also featured in supporting roles. Apart from sweeping the Kannada Box Office, the film performed really well in the Hindi belts. Owing to its unprecedented super success, Rishab Shetty announced that he was working on Kantara 2, touted as a prequel. In a new and recent fresh development, Rishabh might be starting with the shoot and production of the film within this year only.

    If sources close to a leading Indian entertainment portal were to be believed, Rishab Shetty already completed the first draft of his script. The source disclosed, “Just like the first part, Kantara’s prequel is an extremely ambitious project for Rishab and Hombale Films. They are leaving no stone unturned to live up to part 1. Rishab has already finished writing the first draft of the film. His team really liked the idea and the script. Since Rishab is a perfectionist, he will spend more time on the script before he locks the final draft. In the meanwhile, research for the prequel is going on simultaneously, along with many other pre-production formalities are being discussed like costumes and location recce."

    Kantara was released in the Kannada and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October, respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

