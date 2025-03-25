The Art of Reflection: The Mystique of Kerala's Aranmula Kannadi

Read Full Gallery

The Aranmula Kannadi, or Aranmula Mirror, is a rare and exquisite handcrafted metal mirror from Kerala, known for its unique reflective properties.



The Secret Behind Its Reflection

The Aranmula Kannadi, or Aranmula Mirror, is a rare and exquisite handcrafted metal mirror from Kerala, known for its unique reflective properties. Unlike conventional glass mirrors, this mirror is made entirely of a secret metal alloy, polished to perfection to produce a distortion-free reflection. Originating from the temple town of Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district, this mirror is deeply rooted in Kerala’s cultural and spiritual traditions.



Historical Significance

Legend has it that the mirror was first crafted for the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple as part of the temple’s rituals. It is also believed to be associated with the famous Vishwakarma community, skilled artisans who crafted divine objects in Hindu mythology.



Symbol of Prosperity and Auspiciousness

Aranmula Kannadi is considered a symbol of good luck and prosperity in Kerala households. It is often gifted during weddings, housewarming ceremonies, and festivals like Vishu. Many believe that having this mirror in a home brings positive energy and harmony.



The Making Process

The crafting of Aranmula Kannadi involves an intricate process: Alloy Preparation – A secret metal mixture is heated and cast into shape. Polishing – The surface is repeatedly polished using fine materials until it becomes a perfect mirror. Frame Design – The mirror is then set into beautiful brass or bronze frames, often decorated with traditional motifs. UNESCO Recognition and GI Tag Due to its cultural and historical significance, Aranmula Kannadi has been awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, ensuring its authenticity and protecting the craft from imitations.

Preserving the Legacy

Despite its uniqueness, the craft is slowly fading due to the decline in skilled artisans and increasing commercialization. Efforts are being made by the Kerala government and heritage organizations to revive and promote this rare art form.



