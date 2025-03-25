user
(PHOTOS) Rekha exudes regality, radiance; shares photos in stunning pink anarkali

Rekha, often hailed as an evergreen beauty, continues to prove that age is just a number. Her recent photoshoot has gone viral, leaving fans in awe of her radiant and regal appearance in a traditional Anarkali outfit. Let's check out her photos

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 2:14 PM IST

Renowned photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a series of pictures on Instagram, where Rekha dazzled in a pink Anarkali, accentuated by bold makeup and traditional jewelry. His caption praised her unmatched aura, calling her "regal, radiant, and resplendent." Fans flooded the comments with admiration, expressing their appreciation for her timeless elegance.

Enthusiastic followers lauded her beauty, with one referencing a famous Bollywood song, another calling the photos stunning, and a third describing her as a true inspiration.


Rekha recently turned heads at the trailer launch of Pintu Ki Pappi, where she embraced a modern look, departing from her signature sarees. Dressed in a crisp white blazer over a satin blouse and wide-legged pants, she accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, statement gold earrings, and a vintage-inspired white cap. However, her striking metallic gold platform sneakers became the highlight of her ensemble.

Social media was abuzz with admiration following her red-carpet appearance. Fans were captivated by her impeccable style and ageless charm, with many expressing disbelief at her age and hailing her as a fashion icon.

At the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, Rekha embraced her classic aesthetic, donning a regal golden Kanjeevaram saree. During the event, she received a handmade doll from a fan and responded with warmth, expressing her gratitude and love, further endearing herself to audiences.

Rekha’s enduring charm, gracious demeanor, and ability to effortlessly carry any look continue to cement her status as one of Bollywood’s most beloved and iconic stars.

