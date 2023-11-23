Kaathal- The Core Review: Is Mammootty, Jyothika starrer worth watching? Read this

Mammootty and Jyothika starrer Kaathal - The Core was released in theatres today (November 23). The movie is directed by Jeo Baby. Let's look at the reviews of family thriller movie.

Megastar Mammootty starrer Kaathal - The Core hit theatres today. The film is directed by Jeo Baby. The movie is getting positive responses from fans. The makers of the movie dropped a final glimpse on November 22. The movie stars Mammootty and Jyothika in the lead roles. The first half of the movie is completely emotional, with an engaging BGM. The reviews of the movie are out now.

The film features South Indian actor Jyothika as George's wife. Mammootty plays a family man named George, who is preparing to participate in the local body elections.

"Kaathal: The Core," a drama film, is the sixth directorial venture by Jeo Baby, renowned for his 2021 film "The Great Indian Kitchen." The cast features prominent actors Mammootty and Jyothika, along with Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and others. Notably, Jyothika makes a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 14 years. The film's teaser garnered positive feedback from critics who praised both Mammootty's performance and Mathew Pullickan's music.

The film's screenplay was crafted by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, and it is produced under the banner of Mammootty Kampany. The music is composed by Mathews Pulickan, Salu K. Thomas handles the cinematography, and Francies Louis takes charge of editing. With a notable cast and crew, "Kaathal - The Core" has been eagerly anticipated, especially given the success of Jeo Baby's previous work and the star power of Mammootty and Jyothika.