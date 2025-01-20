Kannappa: Akshay Kumar REVEALS first look as lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu's film [PHOTO]

Akshay Kumar shared the first poster of his upcoming Telugu film 'Kannappa,' where he portrays Lord Shiva. The film is set to release on April 25, 2025.

Kannappa: Akshay Kumar REVEALS first look as lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu's film [PHOTO] NTI
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 12:12 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 12:12 PM IST

Akshay Kumar has shared the first poster from his upcoming film 'Kannappa' on social media. This Telugu film features Akshay in the role of Lord Shiva. In the poster, he looks powerful in his portrayal of Lord Shiva, holding a Trishul in one hand and a Damru in the other, striking a Tandava pose. The poster also officially announces the film's release date. Fans are excited to see Akshay Kumar's divine avatar.

Akshay Kumar's First Look from Kannappa Out
Sharing the poster of 'Kannappa,' Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, "Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for Kannappa. Blessed to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey." Akshay Kumar also tagged the film's team members, using hashtags like lord Shiva and Har Har Mahadev. After seeing the poster, most internet users are showing their support by sharing emojis of folded hands, while many others have encouraged him by writing Har Har Mahadev.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When will Akshay Kumar's 'Kannappa' be released?
Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, with the screenplay written by Vishnu Manchu. Mohan Babu is the producer of this film. The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, supported by actors like Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhu, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, and Yogi Babu. 

Actors like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal have cameos. The film's story is based on the mythological tale of Lord Shiva's ardent devotee, Kannappa. The film will be released in theaters on April 25, 2025.

