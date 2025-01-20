Bigg Boss 18: Netizens react, claiming the show is scripted after Karan Veer Mehra's win

Bigg Boss 18 results spark outrage! Karanvir Bohra's win questioned, viewers allege rigging. Was Rajat Dalal unfairly eliminated? Read to find out.

After almost 3 months, Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 18 concluded its finale on Sunday. Karanvir Bohra emerged as the winner of season 18, receiving the Bigg Boss trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 lakhs. However, many viewers expressed their displeasure with Karanvir's victory. Social media platforms were flooded with accusations of the show being rigged and scripted.

As soon as Salman Khan announced Karanvir Bohra as the winner, social media erupted with angry reactions. One user commented, "The most undeserving winner ever." Another stated, "Why is the undeserving contestant always declared the winner?" Accusations of rigging and scripting were rampant, with some viewers claiming Rajat Dalal was the rightful winner. One comment read, "Rajat had won, but Bigg Boss rigged it and made him lose." Others expressed disappointment and questioned the show's credibility.

The top 3 finalists in Salman Khan's show were Karanvir Bohra, Rajat Dalal, and Vivian Dsena. Rajat was eliminated, leaving Karanvir and Vivian to compete for the title. The host finally declared Karanvir as the winner. Notably, Karanvir had previously won Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

