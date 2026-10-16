Kannada film ‘Premada Oorali’ has reportedly helped reopen over 50 closed theatres in Karnataka, offering fresh hope to the struggling exhibition sector. Actor Upendra has praised the film’s screenplay and direction.

Karnataka’s theatre industry, which has been struggling with declining footfalls and rising maintenance costs, has received a fresh boost from the Kannada film Premada Oorali. The state reportedly had around 600 theatres before the COVID-19 pandemic, but that number has since fallen to approximately 400, with several single-screen theatres shutting down because of mounting operational challenges.

Against this backdrop, Premada Oorali has emerged as a surprise box-office success, reportedly prompting owners to reopen more than 50 previously closed theatres. The film’s strong audience response has brought renewed hope to exhibitors and highlighted the importance of successful Kannada films in sustaining the state’s theatrical industry.

‘Premada Oorali’ Draws Crowds to Single Screens and Multiplexes

The film is reportedly witnessing strong footfalls across Karnataka, with both multiplexes and single-screen theatres attracting audiences. While theatre owners often prioritise big-budget films from other languages during festival seasons, Premada Oorali has managed to secure screenings across several single-screen theatres.

The film’s success is particularly noteworthy because it is a simple love story competing with larger productions backed by substantial budgets. Its performance highlights how compelling storytelling and positive word of mouth can draw audiences without the backing of a massive budget.

The reported reopening of more than 50 theatres has also provided a much-needed boost to the exhibition sector, which continues to face financial and operational challenges.

Exhibitors’ Association President Highlights the Need for More Hits

K.V. Chandrashekhar, president of the Exhibitors Association, has stressed the importance of successful films in keeping theatres operational.

He pointed out that the Kannada film Su From So had previously helped bring several closed theatres back into operation. Now, Premada Oorali has reportedly contributed to the reopening of another 50 theatres, further highlighting the role of box-office successes in supporting the exhibition industry.

Chandrashekhar also emphasised that the sector needs regular hits to remain sustainable. He suggested that successful films should arrive at least once every two weeks to help theatres maintain their business.

‘Jailer 2’ and ‘Ranabali’ Add to the Box-Office Competition

The box-office competition is expected to intensify with the release of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabali. Their arrival is likely to increase competition for screening slots, particularly in multiplexes, where theatre operators must balance audience demand across multiple releases.

The coming days will reveal how these new releases perform alongside Premada Oorali and whether the Kannada film can maintain its strong theatrical run amid the competition.

For exhibitors, the bigger question is whether the current momentum can translate into sustained audience footfalls and encourage more theatre owners to reopen shuttered screens.

Upendra Praises ‘Premada Oorali’ and Its Director

Actor Upendra has also expressed his admiration for Premada Oorali, praising the film’s storytelling, screenplay and direction. He said he was keen to meet the director personally and congratulate him on his work.

Describing the film as a refreshing experience, Upendra compared watching it to finding an oasis in a desert. He also praised the director’s screenplay and directorial style, expressing confidence in the filmmaker’s future in the industry.