Kriti Sanon has approached the Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights. Responding to a rise in such cases, the court has initiated a broader legal examination into the scope and jurisdiction of personality rights protection in India.

Actor Kriti Sanon has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality rights, with the court on Friday calling for a broader examination of the legal principles governing such claims amid a rise in similar cases.

Court Seeks Wider Examination of Legal Principles

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked advocate Pravin Anand, appearing for Sanon, to prepare a comprehensive compilation of judgments and research material on personality rights, including the extent of protection available and the jurisdiction of the High Court’s Intellectual Property Division (IPD) to deal with such disputes.

Observing that such matters are being brought before the court frequently, the judge said the legal issues required a wider examination beyond the facts of the present case. The court asked Anand to explain the contours of personality rights, the attributes of an individual that may receive legal protection and whether such disputes fall within the purview of the IPD.

Anand submitted that personality rights could extend to an individual’s name, voice, face, image, photographs and videos. He also pointed to the commercial use of a person’s identity without their consent or authorisation as an issue arising in such cases.

Seeking assistance on the subject, Justice Kaurav asked the counsel to place relevant judicial precedents and research before the court. “Can you give me some research paper? Please give a compilation. Give me judgments and your understanding regarding personality rights,” the court observed, adding that it would consider passing a comprehensive order after examining the material. Anand told the court that the compilation would be filed during the day and submitted that no jurisdictional issue arose in Sanon’s case. The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 29.

A Rising Trend Among Public Figures

The proceedings come against the backdrop of an increasing number of personality rights petitions filed by actors, sportspersons and other public figures before the Delhi High Court. Such cases commonly involve allegations of unauthorised use of names, photographs, likenesses, voices and other identifiable aspects of a person’s identity, particularly for commercial purposes. The court has previously dealt with personality rights claims involving several prominent personalities, including actors Kangana Ranaut, Tabu and Vijay Deverakonda, cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Impact of Digital Platforms and AI

The growing use of digital platforms and artificial intelligence has further complicated the issue, particularly in cases involving allegedly unauthorised digital reproductions, impersonation, deepfakes and the use of a public figure’s identity to promote products or services.

Defining Personality Rights and Legal Boundaries

Personality rights are generally understood to protect aspects of an individual’s identity from unauthorised exploitation. Depending on the circumstances, such disputes may involve questions of privacy, publicity rights, intellectual property and commercial use of a person’s identity.

Courts are also required to consider the relationship between these protections and competing interests, including freedom of expression, news reporting, artistic creativity and other legitimate uses of a public figure’s identity. The legal compilation sought by the court is expected to assist it in examining these questions, including the boundaries of personality rights protection and the appropriate forum for adjudicating such disputes. (ANI)