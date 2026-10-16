Amit Mandalia, dressed as PM Modi, is the star of Jamnagar's Navratri, performing the 'Modi Raas' for 14 years. He dances with a burning incense pot on his head, a unique tradition of the Chamunda Yuvak Mandal's Garba celebrations.

Amit Mandalia, who has been performing in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attire for the past 14 years, has emerged as a major attraction at the traditional Garba celebrations organised by Chamunda Yuvak Mandal near Pancheshwar Tower in Jamnagar during Navratri, where young men perform Raas with burning incense pots balanced on their heads.

The unique performance, popularly known as 'Modi Raas', combines devotion, traditional dance and an adventurous display of skill, drawing the attention of spectators during the nine-day festival.

A Fiery 40-Year-Old Tradition

Chamunda Yuvak Mandal has been organising the Garba celebrations for the past 40 years. One of its most distinctive features is the participation of young performers who dance in rhythm while carrying burning incense pots, locally known as 'dhuni', on their heads.

The performance requires concentration, coordination and control as the participants move to the rhythm of traditional music with flames burning above them. The unusual combination of fire and folk dance has made the event a major attraction during Jamnagar's Navratri celebrations.

The Man Behind 'Modi Raas'

Mandalia, dressed in an outfit resembling Prime Minister Modi's attire, has been performing the Raas in this distinctive look for the past 14 years.

His presence has become closely associated with the event, giving the traditional performance its popular name, 'Modi Raas'.

“Yes, our group is called Chamunda Yuvak Kumarika Garbi Mandal, and we have been organising this Garbi for the past 40 years. For the last 14 years, we have been performing Raas with one of us dressed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attire,” said Amit.

Blending Tradition with Unique Artistry

The annual celebration draws spectators eager to witness the unusual dance, in which performers combine traditional Garba movements with the challenge of balancing burning incense pots while dancing.

Navratri is celebrated with enthusiasm across Gujarat, where Garba and Raas form an integral part of the festivities. In Jamnagar, the Chamunda Yuvak Mandal's event stands out for its distinctive presentation, blending religious devotion with traditional folk art and unique costumes.

The celebration near Pancheshwar Tower offers a glimpse of how local communities continue to preserve traditional performances while adding distinctive elements that give their festivities a unique identity.