On PM Modi’s 76th birthday, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performed a 108-kund yagya and announced public-service initiatives including an organ donation platform, mega blood donation camp and Namo Shramik Seva Kendra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday is being celebrated in Delhi through various spiritual rituals and public service programs. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted 108-kund havan yagya at Shri Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham for the Prime Minister’s longevity and good health. The yagya is one of many programs that the Delhi government will organize on September 17 as part of its activities for PM Modi’s birthday.

PM Modi Birthday: Rekha Gupta Conducts 108-Kund Havan

Rekha Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister, has conducted 108-kund yagya in honor of Prime Minister’s birthday at Shri Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham in GT Karnal Road, Alipur. This is the spiritual program in which prayers were said for his good health, longevity, and continuous service to the country.

The Delhi government has incorporated this ritual in a series of other programs scheduled on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday as part of its one-month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

CM of Delhi Unveils Organ Donation Website & Blood Donation Drive

In addition to the religious function, the CM spoke about a number of initiatives from the government. Delhi has also set up a portal known as the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO). According to Gupta, she registered herself on this website as an organ donor.

Another function includes the holding of a mega blood donation drive at Thyagaraj Stadium. The government has set a target of collecting 2,500 units of blood.

Namo Shramik Seva Kendras to Assist Workers in Avenues

The Delhi government will also launch Namo Shramik Seva Kendras for the benefit of workers. These centres have been established to help the workers in registration, renewal of documents, check the status of their applications, and to help avail welfare schemes in one place only.

A birthday related initiative involves the release of a song composed by the children in the schools.

“Aashirwad Ka Diya” in Delhi

The event is set to be extended to the night hours through the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ campaign. The CM has called upon citizens of Delhi to light diyas in their homes and pray for PM Modi.

Under the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ campaign, the government has organized the lighting of 1.25 lakh diyas at Kartavya Path. This is one of the programs included in the month long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ campaign that started on 17th September.