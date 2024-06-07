Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Bollywood celebs for keeping silence on slap row, later deletes the post

    On Friday, Kangana Ranaut resorted to Instagram and uploaded a post in the stories section criticizing Bollywood celebrities for remaining silent about the slap incident. 

    Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Bollywood celebs for keeping silence on slap row, later deletes the post RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

    Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut is currently in the news following a slap incident at Chandigarh airport. The actress was allegedly hit by a CISF officer at a security check-in at the airport before departing for New Delhi to attend the NDA conference. On Friday, she resorted to Instagram and uploaded a post in the Stories section criticizing Bollywood celebrities for remaining silent about the incident. 

    Kangana's deleted Instagram story

    However, Kangana has now deleted the post, which read, ''Dear film industry, you all are either celebrating or are mum on the airport attack on me, remember if tomorrow if you walk disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli / Palestinian hits you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage... then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech, if s You're not me."

    Also read: Kangana Ranaut slap incident: Actress-MP avoids media as she reaches Delhi, later shares video 'I am safe'

    Kangana wins Mandi Lok Sabha election

    Meanwhile, Kangana won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. She received 537,022 votes in the Lok Sabha elections, whereas Congress party candidate Vikramaditya Singh received 462,267 votes.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 2:17 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Hamare Baarah' film BANNED in Karnataka, government takes step to prevent communal tension RKK

    'Hamare Baarah' film BANNED in Karnataka, government takes step to prevent communal tension

    WATCH: Anupam Kher congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his historical win says, 'Proud' RKK

    WATCH: Anupam Kher congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his historical win says, 'Proud'

    Love Mouli REVIEW: Is Telugu star Navdeep's BOLD film worth your time? Read what audiences said RBA

    Love Mouli REVIEW: Is Telugu star Navdeep's BOLD film worth your time? Read what audiences said

    Little Hearts REVIEW: Is Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar's movie worth watching? Here's what netizens are saying RBA

    Little Hearts REVIEW: Is Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar's movie worth watching? Here's what netizens are saying

    WATCH: Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF constable at Chandigarh airport, actress shares video says, 'I am safe' RKK

    Kangana Ranaut slap incident: Actress-MP avoids media as she reaches Delhi, later shares video 'I am safe'

    Recent Stories

    Mount Everest: 11 tonnes rubbish, four corpses removed by Nepali army

    Mount Everest: 11 tonnes rubbish, four corpses removed by Nepali army

    What is the salary of MPs in India? Check allowances and perks gcw

    What is the salary of MPs in India? Check allowances and perks

    THIS actress claims to be 'Hungry fan' of Alia Bhatt RKK

    THIS actress claims to be 'Hungry fan' of Alia Bhatt

    Karnataka: BJP calls for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over Rs 187 crore scam in Valmiki corporation vkp

    Karnataka: BJP calls for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over Rs 187 crore scam in Valmiki corporation

    Kerala: 'Suresh Gopi's success is an inspiration for BJP workers...' says BJP state president K Surendran Asianet news interview anr

    Kerala: 'Suresh Gopi's success is an inspiration for BJP workers...' says BJP state president K Surendran

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon