Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Bollywood celebs for keeping silence on slap row, later deletes the post

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut is currently in the news following a slap incident at Chandigarh airport. The actress was allegedly hit by a CISF officer at a security check-in at the airport before departing for New Delhi to attend the NDA conference. On Friday, she resorted to Instagram and uploaded a post in the Stories section criticizing Bollywood celebrities for remaining silent about the incident.

Kangana's deleted Instagram story

However, Kangana has now deleted the post, which read, ''Dear film industry, you all are either celebrating or are mum on the airport attack on me, remember if tomorrow if you walk disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli / Palestinian hits you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage... then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech, if s You're not me."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slap incident: Actress-MP avoids media as she reaches Delhi, later shares video 'I am safe'

Kangana wins Mandi Lok Sabha election

Meanwhile, Kangana won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. She received 537,022 votes in the Lok Sabha elections, whereas Congress party candidate Vikramaditya Singh received 462,267 votes.

Latest Videos