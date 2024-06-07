Kangana Ranaut slap incident: Actress-MP avoids media as she reaches Delhi, later shares video 'I am safe'

Kangana Ranaut arrived at the Chandigarh airport and she was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force constable purportedly for "disrespecting farmers".

Actress Kangana Ranaut won the Lok Sabha 2024 elections and is the newly elected Member of Parliament. A horrifying incident took place when she arrived at the Chandigarh airport and she was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force constable purportedly for "disrespecting farmers". Kangana Ranaut, who won the Lok Sabha election in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was preparing to take a flight to Delhi when the event occurred.

Kangana was surrounded by reporters as soon as she emerged from the national capital's airport. She was questioned about the incident that took place at the Chandigarh airport. Reporters continually questioned Kangana, but she chose to ignore them and went directly to her car.

The slap video

She slapped BJP MP Kangana because she was angry with her on her stand on Farmer Protest.



Khalistanis brainwashed her mind so much now her job, career .Take strict action. Today it’s a slap tomorrow it can be a gun also.



Such a shameful act!#KanganaRanaut #CISF pic.twitter.com/kHqXF4vGOz — Khushboo 🇮🇳 (Modi’s Family) (@KhushbooBJP) June 6, 2024

Kangana's response to the incident

Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab…. pic.twitter.com/7aefpp4blQ — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 6, 2024

Why did the constable slap Kangana?

After slapping the 37-year-old actress, the paramilitary officer allegedly told the actor-turned-MP that it was for "disrespecting farmers," referring to farmers' 15-month-long protest against the (now-scrapped) farm regulations and other problems, including a legislative guarantee of minimum support price in 2020-21.

The CISF lady constable expressed her displeasure with Ranaut's "Rs 100" statement during the farmers' protest. "She stated that the farmers were sitting there for ₹100. Will she go sit there? "My mother was sitting there, protesting, when she made this statement," the constable explained.

In December 2020, Ms Ranaut posted the "Rs 100" comment on X after witnessing an old woman who was "available for ₹ 100," implying she could be hired to join rallies.

Who is Kulwinder Kaur

Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF constable accused of slapping the new MP, has been identified. She has been suspended, and a first information report (FIR) has been initiated against her.

