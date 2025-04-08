Sports

Virat Kohli: Top 5 fastest IPL centuries of RCB star batter

Image credits: ANI

Virat Kohli in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli is in brilliant form in the ongoing IPL season as he has aggregated 164 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 54.66 in 4 matches.

Image credits: ANI

Virat Kohli’s IPL centuries

The RCB star batter holds the record for the most centuries in the history of IPL, with 8 tons to his name. The only Indian batter to have scored more than 5 IPL centuries.

Image credits: ANI

Virat Kohli’s fastest IPL centuries

Since Kohli has scored 8 centuries in his IPL career, let’s take a look at a top 5 fastest centuries by the RCB star batter in the tournament.

Image credits: ANI

1. 47 balls vs PBKS (2016)

Virat Kohli’s fastest IPL century came against then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), getting to the three-figure mark in just 47 balls in 2016.

Image credits: ANI

2. 53 balls vs Gujarat Lions (2016)

In the IPL 2016 match against Gujarat Lions, RCB star batter registered his second fastest century in just 53 balls in Bengaluru.

Image credits: ANI

3. 56 balls vs Rising Pune Super Giants (2016)

Virat Kohli’s third-fastest fifty came against Rising Pune Super Giants in 2016, completing his three-figure mark in 56 balls in Bengaluru.

Image credits: ANI

4. 57 balls vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2019)

Virat Kohli registered his fourth fastest century in the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019, getting to three-figure mark in 57 balls.

Image credits: ANI

5. 61 balls vs Gujarat Titans (2023)

Virat Kohli’s fifth fastest IPL century came against Gujarat Titans in 2023, registering his hundred in just 61 balls during a crucial match in Bengaluru.

Image credits: ANI

From Man City to Inter Miami? Kevin De Bruyne tipped for Messi link-up

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Team news, lineups, prediction of UCL clash

IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx

IPL salaries: How much Kohli, Rohit & Bumrah are earning this season?