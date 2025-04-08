Sports
Virat Kohli is in brilliant form in the ongoing IPL season as he has aggregated 164 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 54.66 in 4 matches.
The RCB star batter holds the record for the most centuries in the history of IPL, with 8 tons to his name. The only Indian batter to have scored more than 5 IPL centuries.
Since Kohli has scored 8 centuries in his IPL career, let’s take a look at a top 5 fastest centuries by the RCB star batter in the tournament.
Virat Kohli’s fastest IPL century came against then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), getting to the three-figure mark in just 47 balls in 2016.
In the IPL 2016 match against Gujarat Lions, RCB star batter registered his second fastest century in just 53 balls in Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli’s third-fastest fifty came against Rising Pune Super Giants in 2016, completing his three-figure mark in 56 balls in Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli registered his fourth fastest century in the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019, getting to three-figure mark in 57 balls.
Virat Kohli’s fifth fastest IPL century came against Gujarat Titans in 2023, registering his hundred in just 61 balls during a crucial match in Bengaluru.
From Man City to Inter Miami? Kevin De Bruyne tipped for Messi link-up
Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Team news, lineups, prediction of UCL clash
IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx
IPL salaries: How much Kohli, Rohit & Bumrah are earning this season?