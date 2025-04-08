Lifestyle

6 simple tips to eliminate flies from your kitchen fast

1. Cleanliness is essential

Always keep the kitchen clean, cover food containers and the trash can. This will reduce the arrival of flies.

2. Essential oil

Pour water into a spray bottle, add a few drops of essential oils like lavender, and spray it all over the house. This will prevent flies from coming.

3. Lemon and cloves

Cut a lemon into two pieces, stick cloves in it, and place it in the kitchen. The smell from it is not liked by flies. They will not come to the kitchen.

4. Vinegar and dishwashing liquid

If you mix vinegar and a few drops of dishwashing liquid in a bowl and keep it in the kitchen, the flies will die from the smell.

5. Vinegar and water

Pour water into a spray bottle, add a little vinegar to it, and spray it all over the kitchen, the flies will die.

6. Basil plant

If you keep a basil plant in the kitchen, the strong smell from it will drive away the flies.

