Kangana Ranaut takes sly dig at Karan Johar's old confession clip; calls him 'Chacha Chaudhary'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar proudly calls himself the flag bearer of nepotism. We all know how Karan Johar always faces trolls and wrath for being the father of nepotism in the industry. Ardent fans also called him out for giving talentless stars like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many others. Kangana Ranaut proudly gave him this title in KWK (Koffee With Karan), in 2017 as the flag bearer of nepotism.

Days after being indirectly called out by Priyanka Chopra for damaging her Bollywood career, a video of an old press conference where he confessed to wanting to completely butcher Anushka Sharma’s career when his best friend and noted producer Aditya Chopra had signed her as the leading lady for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008 went viral which shook the social media and internet. Karan Johar is receiving ire and flak for the last few days due to the same.

Now, amid many celebs who reacted to this old viral clip of his confession, which shook the internet, and are opening up on the dark side of dirty bollywood nepo politics, the globally renowned and nuanced star Kangana Ranaut has finally broken the silence and given her reaction on the entire controversy.

After Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani, Queen actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to Karan Johar's old viral video and slammed him, giving KJo a new name. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Thalaivii actress shared an explosive throwback interview of Karan, where he sat with Anushka, Rajeev Masand, and Anupama Chopra. In the clip, he said, "I wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her picture, I was like, no no, you do not need to sign Anushka Sharma. There was another lead actor whom I wanted Adi to sign. I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi."

The director also admitted that after watching the then debutant actress Anushka Sharma on screens with her impressive and multi-layered performance in Band Baaja Baaraat, his perception changed about her. Karan stated he felt he owed an apology to her as he would have actually ruined the graph of an exceptional talent like Anushka. Sharing this video, Kangana wrote, "Iss chacha choudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai."

