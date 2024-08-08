Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kangana Ranaut shares Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo with skull cap; slapped with defamation of 40 Crore; Read

    Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is facing legal action after sharing a morphed photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media. The image, which featured Gandhi with altered religious symbols, has led to a Rs 40 crore defamation notice and calls for her expulsion from the BJP

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has landed herself in legal trouble after sharing a morphed photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media. The image, which showed Gandhi wearing a skull cap, cross, and vermillion tilak on his forehead, was widely criticized for its offensive nature. As a result, Ranaut has been served with a Rs 40 crore defamation notice by senior Supreme Court lawyer Narendra Mishra. The notice alleges that Ranaut violated the IT Act by editing and sharing Gandhi's image without permission.

    Mishra has condemned Ranaut's actions, stating that such behavior undermines the dignity of political discourse. He has called for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP President JP Nadda to expel Ranaut from the party, seeking compensation for the damage caused.

    ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya are ENGAGED! Nagarjuna shares pictures from engagement ceremony

    This legal trouble follows Kangana's earlier remarks calling for a drug test for Rahul Gandhi. Criticizing Gandhi's comments on the Union Budget 2024, Kangana suggested that his irrational statements might be due to drug consumption or intoxication, drawing significant backlash from the public.

    Kangana Ranaut's recent actions have resulted in both legal and political repercussions, highlighting the contentious nature of her public statements.

    Naga Chaitanya DELETES pictures with ex-wife Samantha before engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala? Read on

    WATCH VIDEO: When Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna called Sobhita Dhulipala 'hot, attractive'

    Fahadh Faasil turns 42: Know about his 5 highly anticipated movies in 2024

    Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engagement: Expected guest list and venue REVEALED!

    Did Kiccha Sudeep deny Tumkur University’s honorary doctorate? Here’s what we know

    Naga Chaitanya DELETES pictures with ex-wife Samantha before engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala? Read on

    How does a body react to losing 2-3 kg overnight?

    Jack Karlson, man behind 'Succulent Chinese Meal' viral video, dies; was fed wine through tube before he died

    Naga Chaitanya-Samantha's old engagement pictures go viral as actor is all set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala

    Nag Panchami 2024: Ways to attract wealth and prosperity

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

