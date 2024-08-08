Kangana Ranaut shares Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo with skull cap; slapped with defamation of 40 Crore; Read

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is facing legal action after sharing a morphed photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media. The image, which featured Gandhi with altered religious symbols, has led to a Rs 40 crore defamation notice and calls for her expulsion from the BJP

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has landed herself in legal trouble after sharing a morphed photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media. The image, which showed Gandhi wearing a skull cap, cross, and vermillion tilak on his forehead, was widely criticized for its offensive nature. As a result, Ranaut has been served with a Rs 40 crore defamation notice by senior Supreme Court lawyer Narendra Mishra. The notice alleges that Ranaut violated the IT Act by editing and sharing Gandhi's image without permission.

Mishra has condemned Ranaut's actions, stating that such behavior undermines the dignity of political discourse. He has called for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP President JP Nadda to expel Ranaut from the party, seeking compensation for the damage caused.

This legal trouble follows Kangana's earlier remarks calling for a drug test for Rahul Gandhi. Criticizing Gandhi's comments on the Union Budget 2024, Kangana suggested that his irrational statements might be due to drug consumption or intoxication, drawing significant backlash from the public.

Kangana Ranaut's recent actions have resulted in both legal and political repercussions, highlighting the contentious nature of her public statements.

