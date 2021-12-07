Kangana Ranaut's Tejas has got a release date, check it out

Kangana Ranaut has completed the shooting of her next movie Tejas. Here's when Kangana's movie Tejas will release. Check the release date of the film here.

Kangana Ranaut has completed the shooting of her next movie Tejas. The film has not got a release date. The film has been creating waves online ever since the film's makers announced the release of Tejas. A media statement was released that the film will be hitting theatres on 5th October 2022., which marks the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day. The movie shall see Kangana playing the role of an Air Force pilot named Tejas Gill.

Commemorating Armed Forces Flag Day, RSVP had made the announcement of Sarvesh Mewara's upcoming next directorial. The story is meant to inspire and make one feel proud of our brave soldiers as they face a number of challenges to keep our country safe. Isn't that wow?

The maker of the movie had made an announcement on social media where they spoke about Kangana's character. They wrote that the film is about a woman who chose to rule the skies. "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022", read the post further. Also read: Karan Johar slammed by Twitteratis for cropping Kangana Ranaut from the ‘Ungli’ poster. Here is what happened



To talk about Kangana she was last seen in AL Vijay's Thalaivii. She often posts details related to her movies on social media handles and had done the same for Tejas. The actress had revealed that she had wrapped up the shooting of her film on 30 October 2021 and had written a caption that read, " Another beautiful journey comes to an end."

To talk about Tejas it has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The movie is RSVP’s second Indian Armed Forces film post Uri: The Surgical Strike to salute the forces and inspire the nation. The movie is slated to release theatrically next Dussehra. Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s car ‘attacked’ in Punjab; actor claims ‘they are farmers’. Watch