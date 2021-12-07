  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut's Tejas has got a release date, check it out

    Kangana Ranaut has completed the shooting of her next movie Tejas. Here's when Kangana's movie Tejas will release. Check the release date of the film here.

    Kangana Ranaut's Tejas has got a release date, check it out SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 9:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kangana Ranaut has completed the shooting of her next movie Tejas. The film has not got a release date. The film has been creating waves online ever since the film's makers announced the release of Tejas. A media statement was released that the film will be hitting theatres on 5th October 2022., which marks the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day. The movie shall see Kangana playing the role of an Air Force pilot named Tejas Gill.

    Commemorating Armed Forces Flag Day, RSVP had made the announcement of Sarvesh Mewara's upcoming next directorial. The story is meant to inspire and make one feel proud of our brave soldiers as they face a number of challenges to keep our country safe. Isn't that wow?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by RSVP (@rsvpmovies)

    The maker of the movie had made an announcement on social media where they spoke about Kangana's character. They wrote that the film is about a woman who chose to rule the skies. "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022", read the post further. Also read: Karan Johar slammed by Twitteratis for cropping Kangana Ranaut from the ‘Ungli’ poster. Here is what happened
     

    To talk about Kangana she was last seen in AL Vijay's Thalaivii. She often posts details related to her movies on social media handles and had done the same for Tejas. The actress had revealed that she had wrapped up the shooting of her film on 30 October 2021 and had written a caption that read, " Another beautiful journey comes to an end." 

    To talk about Tejas it has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The movie is RSVP’s second Indian Armed Forces film post Uri: The Surgical Strike to salute the forces and inspire the nation. The movie is slated to release theatrically next Dussehra. Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s car ‘attacked’ in Punjab; actor claims ‘they are farmers’. Watch

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 9:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina kaif wedding: Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty to miss the wedding for THIS reason drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty to miss the wedding for THIS reason

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina kaif wedding: Kat and Vicky to head to Maldives for their honeymoon drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Kat and Vicky to head to Maldives for their honeymoon

    Here is why Vicky Kaushal's dad decided to become a stuntman SCJ

    Here's why Vicky Kaushal's dad decided to become a stuntman

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: first photograph from the wedding LEAKED? This is what we know drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: first photograph from the wedding LEAKED? This is what we know

    A. R. Rahman opens up on Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re music album, check details SCJ

    A. R. Rahman opens up on Atrangi Re music album, check details

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina kaif wedding: Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty to miss the wedding for THIS reason drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty to miss the wedding for THIS reason

    Esteemed Indian-Americans in NASA that every Indian should know about, Dr Anil Menon latest entrant-dnm

    Indian Americans in NASA every Indian is proud of; Dr Anil Menon is the latest in the list

    Alia Bhatt, Khushi Kapoor and more spot trendy looks [PHOTOS] scj

    Alia Bhatt, Khushi Kapoor and more spot trendy looks [PHOTOS]

    OMGv Did Katrina Kaif go under the knife? Botox has ruined her face, say netizens RCB

    OMG! Did Katrina Kaif go under the knife? Botox has ruined her face, say netizens

    UEFA Champions League Ghost of 2000-01 season haunts Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez ahead of Bayern Munich clash

    Champions League: Ghost of 2000-01 season haunts Barcelona and Xavi ahead of Bayern Munich clash

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Video Icon
    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Video Icon
    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz on SC East Bengal vs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: We have any excuses, we have to improve - Antonio Lopez Habas on ATK Mohun Bagan's loss vs Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: "We don’t have any excuses, we have to improve" - Antonio Lopez Habas

    Video Icon