Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh pray for victims as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir; Read on

Bollywood stars expressed grief over a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, where a bus carrying pilgrims to Shiv Khori temple fell into a gorge after a suspected terror attack, killing nine and injuring 33. Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, and Anupam Kher condemned the attack and offered prayers for the victims and their families

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences following a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. On Sunday, a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple plunged into a deep gorge after being allegedly attacked in a suspected terror incident, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people and injuring 33 others.

Riteish Deshmukh was among the first from Bollywood to respond. On X, he shared his heartbreak and devastation with the visuals of the Reasi terror attack, extending his prayers to the victims and their families.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut also voiced her condemnation on Instagram Stories. She wrote that she strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on the pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir. She noted that the pilgrims were targeted because they were Hindus and expressed her prayers for the deceased and hopes for the swift recovery of the injured.

Anupam Kher, similarly, expressed his outrage and sorrow on X. He mentioned feeling angry, pained, and saddened by the cowardly attack on the pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu. He prayed for strength for the victims' loved ones to bear their loss and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The bus was reportedly fired upon multiple times in Teryath village, Poni area, causing the driver to lose control and leading to the fatal crash. Rescue efforts were swiftly initiated, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals. Authorities quickly secured the area for investigation.

ALSO READ: Suresh Gopi to Rajnikanth to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who attended Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Latest Videos