Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Suresh Gopi to Rajnikanth to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who will attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

    Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony: The significant ceremony is slated for Sunday (June 9), when Narendra Modi and senior ministers will take oath as leaders of the newly constituted government. The oath ceremony is expected to begin at 7:15 pm

    Suresh Gopi to Rajnikanth to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who will attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

    Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Sunday (June 9) for a third consecutive term, matching the feat of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, amidst tense negotiations between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and allies over the share of berths for various National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents in the new cabinet. 

    Dignitaries and special invitees, including leaders from India's neighbours and the Indian Ocean region, have gathered in Delhi to attend the event. Meanwhile, traffic and aviation limitations have been imposed in the national capital. 

    Also Read: Is Mohanlal attending Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony?

    Several actors, including Rajnikanth, have visited Delhi to participate in the oath-taking event. Let's take a look at who will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in event in Delhi. 

    Rajnikanth
    Actor Rajinikanth has also travelled to Delhi to attend PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in event. While speaking to the media, the celebrity stated that this is a significant achievement and that his best wishes are with Modi. "People have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election. It will lead to a healthy democracy. I received an invitation for Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM. I will update you about going there," said Rajnikanth. 

    Anupam Kher
    Actor Anupam Kher arrived in Delhi and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the oath ceremony for the third consecutive time. The actor also referred to this as a historical moment. 

     "In the last 10 years, the prime minister has run the country very well. I hope the new government under the PM's leadership will take the country ahead. We are the fifth largest economy in the world and can move up to being the third largest economy. I thank those who have invited me to this ceremony," said Anupam Kher. 

    Anil Kapoor has also reached Delhi to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Speaking to ANI, Anil Kapoor said that he just wants the country to prosper. 

    Also Read: Suresh Gopi will QUIT films? Star won LS Elections from Thrissur

    Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani were seen entering the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The actor opted for a black suit-pant for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

     

    BJP MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, shared her 'oath day look' as she headed to the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
     

    Actor turned BJP MP-elect Suresh Gopi from Kerala has arrived in Delhi to take part in PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony this evening.'

    Actor Vikrant Massey and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani attended the oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Actor Akshay Kumar also reached Delhi for  PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

    For the uninitiated, the grand event is scheduled for Sunday (June 9), at which Modi and top ministers will take oath as the leaders of the newly formed government.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2024, 6:59 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Anupam Kher gets invitation, says 'This is very special' RBA

    Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Anupam Kher gets invitation, says 'This is very special'

    Sania Mirza embarks on spiritual Hajj journey after retiring from tennis and splitting with Shoaib Malik osf

    Sania Mirza embarks on spiritual Hajj journey after retiring from tennis and splitting with Shoaib Malik

    Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone shares new poster; trailer to be released on THIS date RBA

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika Padukone shares new poster; trailer to be released on THIS date

    N Chandrababu Naidu at Ramoji Rao's funeral: TDP chief carries Eenadu founder's mortal remains on his shoulder (VIDEO) RBA

    N Chandrababu Naidu at Ramoji Rao's funeral: TDP chief carries Eenadu founder's mortal remains on his shoulder

    Rajinikanth to attend Narendra Modi and others' oath-taking ceremony in Delhi RBA

    Rajinikanth to attend Narendra Modi and others' oath-taking ceremony in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    NTA chor hai NEET aspirants burn result as protests over alleged 'scam' in examination intensifies (WATCH) snt

    'NTA chor hai': NEET aspirants burn result as protests over alleged 'scam' in examination intensifies (WATCH)

    Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu gets stuck in traffic, runs on foot to Modi's house for tea meet (WATCH) gcw

    Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu gets stuck in traffic, runs on foot to Modi's house for tea meet (WATCH)

    SEXY video and photos: Sunny Leone flaunts her HOT, voluptuous curves in red bikini RBA

    SEXY video and photos: Sunny Leone flaunts her HOT, voluptuous curves in red bikini

    Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Anupam Kher gets invitation, says 'This is very special' RBA

    Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Anupam Kher gets invitation, says 'This is very special'

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon