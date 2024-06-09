Suresh Gopi to Rajnikanth to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who will attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony: The significant ceremony is slated for Sunday (June 9), when Narendra Modi and senior ministers will take oath as leaders of the newly constituted government. The oath ceremony is expected to begin at 7:15 pm

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Sunday (June 9) for a third consecutive term, matching the feat of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, amidst tense negotiations between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and allies over the share of berths for various National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents in the new cabinet.

Dignitaries and special invitees, including leaders from India's neighbours and the Indian Ocean region, have gathered in Delhi to attend the event. Meanwhile, traffic and aviation limitations have been imposed in the national capital.

Several actors, including Rajnikanth, have visited Delhi to participate in the oath-taking event. Let's take a look at who will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in event in Delhi.

Rajnikanth

Actor Rajinikanth has also travelled to Delhi to attend PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in event. While speaking to the media, the celebrity stated that this is a significant achievement and that his best wishes are with Modi. "People have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election. It will lead to a healthy democracy. I received an invitation for Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM. I will update you about going there," said Rajnikanth.

Anupam Kher

Actor Anupam Kher arrived in Delhi and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the oath ceremony for the third consecutive time. The actor also referred to this as a historical moment.

QUEEN !! 👸🏻

Before the Oath Ceremony!

"In the last 10 years, the prime minister has run the country very well. I hope the new government under the PM's leadership will take the country ahead. We are the fifth largest economy in the world and can move up to being the third largest economy. I thank those who have invited me to this ceremony," said Anupam Kher.

"I just want the country to prosper," says actor Anil Kapoor, on PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Anil Kapoor has also reached Delhi to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Speaking to ANI, Anil Kapoor said that he just wants the country to prosper.

Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani were seen entering the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The actor opted for a black suit-pant for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan has arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan for PM Narendra Modi's Oath Ceremony!

BJP MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, shared her 'oath day look' as she headed to the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



My oath day look, howz it ?

Actor turned BJP MP-elect Suresh Gopi from Kerala has arrived in Delhi to take part in PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony this evening.'

Actor Vikrant Massey and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani attended the oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Actor Akshay Kumar also reached Delhi for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

For the uninitiated, the grand event is scheduled for Sunday (June 9), at which Modi and top ministers will take oath as the leaders of the newly formed government.

