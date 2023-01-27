Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut reveals mortgaging her properties to make her upcoming film 'Emergency'

    The Bollywood star and fashion icon Kangana Ranaut made her come back on the microblogging site Twitter. In a recent event, she revealed how she mortgaged all her properties to make her film Emergency.

    Kangana Ranaut reveals mortgaging her properties to make her upcoming film 'Emergency' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is back on the popular microblogging platform Twitter again. Her upcoming films include Emergency and Tejas. Emergency is an upcoming biopic film based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 1971 emergency situation. The film has an ensemble star cast with national-award winner Kangana herself as Indira Gandhi, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, and several others in key roles.

    In a recent interactive session with her fans on Twitter after her account got restored by Twitter, Kangana Ranaut interacted with her fans. In the same, she spoke about her upcoming film titled Emergency. A social media user asked her a question that read, "Pathaan's single-day earning is more than your life time earnings."

    ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Sunny Deol looks fiery in a powerful avatar within first poster look of the awaited actioner film

    Responding to this, Kangana replied, "Nimo bhai, I do not have any earnings left. I have put my house, my office, every single thing I owned on mortgage to make a film which will celebrate the constitution of India and our love for this great nation … paise toh sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai ?."

    The bollywood star is fearless and always known for doing bold and unconventional characters. She has hit films like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Fashion, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Thalaivii to her credits and has also won national awards for her nuanced performances in Bollywood films.

    ALSO READ: Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fashion designer Masaba Gupta gets married to Satyadeep Mishra vma

    Fashion designer Masaba Gupta gets married to Satyadeep Misra

    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 235 crore globally vma

    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 235 crore globally

    Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan review Pathaan, write a sweet note for Shah Rukh Khan vma

    Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan review Pathaan, write a sweet note for Shah Rukh Khan

    Republic Day: From Aye Watan to Mera Rang De, iconic Bollywood songs that should be on your playlist vma

    Republic Day: From Aye Watan to Mera Rang De, iconic Bollywood songs that should be on your playlist

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi drop new poster of their film; fans hail, 'Munna Bhai circuit ke sath' vma

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi drop new poster of their film; fans hail, 'Munna Bhai circuit ke sath'

    Recent Stories

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic father to skip semis after row for posing with Pro-Vladimir Putin supporters-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic's father to skip semis after row for posing with Pro-Putin supporters

    Fashion designer Masaba Gupta gets married to Satyadeep Mishra vma

    Fashion designer Masaba Gupta gets married to Satyadeep Misra

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Title eludes Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna in last Grand Slam; social media lauds incredible career-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Title eludes Mirza-Bopanna in last Grand Slam; social media lauds incredible career

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 live updates PM modi addresses students teachers gcw

    6th Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi says students should practice digital fasting for 1 day in a week

    Pakistani rupee plummets to record low as IMF bailout urgency grows gcw

    Pakistani rupee plummets to record low as IMF bailout urgency grows

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon