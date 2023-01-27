Kangana Ranaut reveals mortgaging her properties to make her upcoming film 'Emergency'

The Bollywood star and fashion icon Kangana Ranaut made her come back on the microblogging site Twitter. In a recent event, she revealed how she mortgaged all her properties to make her film Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut is back on the popular microblogging platform Twitter again. Her upcoming films include Emergency and Tejas. Emergency is an upcoming biopic film based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 1971 emergency situation. The film has an ensemble star cast with national-award winner Kangana herself as Indira Gandhi, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, and several others in key roles.

In a recent interactive session with her fans on Twitter after her account got restored by Twitter, Kangana Ranaut interacted with her fans. In the same, she spoke about her upcoming film titled Emergency. A social media user asked her a question that read, "Pathaan's single-day earning is more than your life time earnings."

Responding to this, Kangana replied, "Nimo bhai, I do not have any earnings left. I have put my house, my office, every single thing I owned on mortgage to make a film which will celebrate the constitution of India and our love for this great nation … paise toh sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai ?."

The bollywood star is fearless and always known for doing bold and unconventional characters. She has hit films like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Fashion, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Thalaivii to her credits and has also won national awards for her nuanced performances in Bollywood films.

