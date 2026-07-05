Kangana Ranaut returned to 'Lock Upp 2' and confronted contestant Yogesh Rawat over his 'cheater' tag. She warned him not to hurt Akanksha Choudhary, causing him to break down in tears after the intense exchange on the reality show.

OG 'Lock Upp' host Kangana Ranaut returned to the reality show's second season with her trademark no-holds-barred style, and one contestant found himself at the centre of a fiery confrontation. In the latest episode of 'Lock Upp 2,' the actress strongly slammed contestant Yogesh Rawat over allegations surrounding his past relationships, warning him against hurting fellow contestant Akanksha Choudhary and asking him to show "shame" over the accusations.

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Kangana, who hosted the first season of 'Lock Upp,' made a special appearance on the show and revealed that she had been closely following the second season since its premiere. As she reviewed the contestants' performances, she offered candid feedback to several inmates, including Dheeraj Dhoopar and Ram Kapoor, before turning her attention to Yogesh Rawat.

Kangana Ranaut confronts Yogesh Rawat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality) Referring to the allegations that have earned him the tag of a "cheater," Kangana said she has immense "nafrat" and "grihna" for men who deceive women. She also warned Yogesh against breaking Akanksha Choudhary's heart.

"Cheater bolte hain log tumhe (People call you a cheater)," Kangana told Yogesh. When he acknowledged the remark, she responded sharply, "Haan ji kar rahe ho? Sharminda toh ho jaao thoda. Mujhe iss tarah ke ladko se itni nafraat hain, itni grihna hain... jo ladkiyo ka dil todte hain aur unko murkh banate hain. Aur agar tumne Akanksha ka dil toda, toh main tumhe todne aaungi," she told Yogesh.

Contestant breaks down after confrontation

Yogesh defended himself by saying the label had been given to him by others and did not define who he really was. However, the emotional impact of Kangana's remarks became evident after she left the set. Visibly upset, Yogesh removed his microphone and broke down in tears, questioning the accusations levelled against him.

The 'Splitsvilla' Controversy

For those unversed, the controversy traces back to the grand finale of Splitsvilla X6, where contestant Ruru had alleged that Yogesh met Akanksha Choudhary while he was still in a relationship with her. While Yogesh denied cheating, he admitted that he had developed feelings for Akanksha.

Lock Upp Season 2's First Elimination

The episode also featured the season's first elimination. Shrestha Iyer became the first contestant to be evicted from 'Lock Upp Season 2,' while Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Jain Grover were declared safe and continued their journey on the reality show. 'Lock Upp Season 2' premiered on June 27 and streams on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday. (ANI)