Television actor Rupali Ganguly shared an emotional note after her brother, choreographer Vijay Ganguly, won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree 2.' She called herself the 'proudest' sister.

Television actor Rupali Ganguly shared an emotional note after her brother, choreographer Vijay Ganguly, won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the hit song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree 2.' Taking to Instagram, the 'Anupamaa' actor posted a video of the award announcement and celebrated the big moment.

'Proudest' Sister Reacts

Calling herself the "proudest," Rupali looked back at her family's journey and said the honour was well deserved. "From being a National award-winning director's daughter to being a National award-winning choreographer's sister... I am the proudest," she wrote.

Speaking about Vijay's work on 'Aaj Ki Raat,' Rupali said the National Award was "well deserved." She also shared that their mother had "manifested" the win and had predicted that Vijay would receive the honour for the song.

"Baap re!!! It's huge re!! I still can't process it, but I have seen how you have struggled, how many times you have gone without, the setbacks and disappointments you have faced. But your smile has always been intact," the actress wrote.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)

In another part of her note, Rupali spoke about Vijay's humble nature and said he truly deserved the recognition. She also remembered the values their father had taught them and thanked her brother for making the family proud. "I know u r the simplest nicest kindest and the most humble and grateful soul and you so so so deserve this Pappa always said Head firmly on your shoulders, Be honest and Humble, Value ur work, Put in ur best se bhi better effort and Validate the opportunity God has given you! You have done all this always Thank u for being Pappas best son and making us Ganguly's proud To loads of good work and many many more milestones."

Vijay Ganguly's Choreography Career

Vijay Ganguly won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. Over the years, he has choreographed several popular Bollywood songs in films including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bhediya, JugJugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera. (ANI)