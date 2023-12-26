Kamar de los Reyes was part of the controversial film 'Love and Suicide,' as well as Toni Braxton's music video for 'Spanish Guitar'.

Television, movie, and voice actor Kamar de los Reyes who was best known for his roles as a gang member-turned-cop in 'One Life to Live' and a villain in the video game 'Call of Duty: Black Ops II,' died in Los Angeles at the age of 56. His family confirmed that he died on December 24, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.

Who was Kamar de los Reyes

In the critically acclaimed 1994 theatrical production of 'Blade to the Heat', Kamar de los Reyes played a Chicano boxer named Pedro 'Roadman' Quinn. In a 1995 production of William Shakespeare's 'The Tempest', he co-starred with Patrick Stewart as a 'dashing, if thick-tongued' Ferdinand. De los Reyes was selected to People Magazine's "Fabulous 50" list in 1997, and in 2001, he acted in the television film 'The Way She Moves,' alongside Annabeth Gish and fellow soap opera star Daniel Cosgrove.

He also appeared in the controversial film 'Love and Suicide,' as well as Toni Braxton's music video for 'Spanish Guitar'. He has appeared on several television shows, including 'Law & Order' and 'CSI: Miami'. In 1995, de los Reyes co-starred in Oliver Stone's controversial film 'Nixon', alongside James Woods, Ed Harris, and Sir Anthony Hopkins, as convicted Watergate burglar Eugenio Martnez.

He voiced and motion-captured the primary antagonist, Raul Menendez, in the video game 'Call of Duty: Black Ops II' in 2012. The game's publisher Activision reports an estimated US$1 billion gross in its first fifteen days of availability, which the business states is superior to the seventeen-day cinema record established by 2009's 'Avatar'. He portrayed Los Lordes gang leader Santana in the two-part season finale of the third season of the CBS police procedural drama 'Blue Bloods' in 2013.

Personal life

Kamar de los Reyes was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, the son of Cuban drummer Walfredo de los Reyes and a Puerto Rican mother, Matilde Pages. He is the brother of Walfredo Reyes Jr., a Chicago percussionist, and Daniel de los Reyes, a former Yanni and current Zac Brown Band percussionist. He married actress Sherri Saum in 2007, with whom he has twin kids. He had a son named Caylen from a prior relationship.