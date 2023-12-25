Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas gift wins hearts, donates Rs 1 lakh to child welfare in Soni Razdan's name

    Alia Bhatt's mother and Ranbir Kapoor's mother-in-law Soni Razdan, took to her Instagram and revealed that her son-in-law gave her a wonderful Christmas gift by donating Rs 1 lakh towards the welfare of children. 

    Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas gift wins hearts, donates Rs 1 lakh to child welfare in Soni Razdan's name RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 6:57 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor is known as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry and his colleagues have often praised him for his kindness. Recently the 'Animal' won hearts for something he did for his mother-in-law Soni Razdan. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni took to her Instagram and revealed that her son-in-law Ranbir gave her a wonderful Christmas gift by donating Rs 1 lakh towards the welfare of children. 

    Soni Razdan's story

    Soni shared a picture on her Instagram story that Ranbir has made a big donation to child welfare in her name. Soni wrote, "Such a thoughtful gift from my darling SIL." The contribution certificate stated, "This is to certify that a donation in the name of Soni Bhatt of one lakh rupees has been made towards the welfare of children."

    Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas gift wins hearts, donates Rs 1 lakh to child welfare in Soni Razdan's name RKK

    Netizens react to Ranbir Kapoor's gesture

    Ranbir's gesture was well received online. "Alia being God's favorite for 12445670 times," one individual wrote. Another person said, "Sasuma ka dulara RK." "Aww that's such an amazing gift," one user wrote. It's particularly nice that Ranbir appears to have a strong bond with Soni and Shaheen (also with her Nana, but he passed away); both partners should make an equal effort to establish a position in each other's families."

    Also read: Christmas 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt make first appearance with daughter Raha [PICTURES]

    Alia and Shaheen Bhatt's Christmas party

    Alia and Shaheen Bhatt hosted a Christmas party for relatives and friends at their Mumbai home. According to Alia's Instagram post, the small gathering comprised Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji. 

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 6:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Shruti Haasan secretly married to boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika? Orry's shocking statement sparks rumours RKK

    Is Shruti Haasan secretly married to boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika? Orry's shocking statement sparks rumours

    'Jawan' director Atlee and Allu Arjun to collaborate for next film? Here's what we know RKK

    'Jawan' director Atlee and Allu Arjun to collaborate for next film? Here's what we know

    Khushi Kapoor on wearing Sridevi's gown on her debut premiere night, 'Wanted her to be there in some way' RKK

    Khushi Kapoor on wearing Sridevi's gown at her debut premiere night, 'Wanted her to be there in some way'

    'Neru' first Sunday box-office collection: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's witnesses good jump on Sunday; Read anr

    'Neru' first Sunday box-office collection: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's witnesses good jump on Sunday; Read

    Men in Black actor Mike Nussbaum dies at 99; would have turned 100 in 6 days ATG

    Men in Black actor Mike Nussbaum dies at 99; would have turned 100 in 6 days

    Recent Stories

    football Sir Jim Ratcliffe promises to restore Manchester United's former glory after acquiring 25% stake osf

    Sir Jim Ratcliffe promises to restore Manchester United's former glory after acquiring 25% stake

    Pakistan Election 2024: Party affiliated with 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his son enters the fray snt

    Pakistan Election 2024: Party affiliated with 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his son enters the fray

    Xiaomi to introduce Redmi Note 13 5G series with THIS chipset in India gcw

    Xiaomi to introduce Redmi Note 13 5G series with THIS chipset in India

    cricket Pakistan legend Waqar Younis expresses concerns over Shaheen Afridi's bowling speed osf

    Pakistan legend Waqar Younis expresses concerns over Shaheen Afridi's bowling speed

    Vivo money laundering case: China vows consular support to arrested employees; warns against discrimination snt

    Vivo money laundering case: China vows consular support to arrested employees; warns against discrimination

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon