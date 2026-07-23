Kamal Haasan termed the education system 'rotten' amid the NEET controversy, stating the nation failed its children. BJP MP Medha Kulkarni countered, highlighting the government's swift action and PM Modi's plan for fast-track courts.

Kamal Haasan Slams 'Rotten' Education System

Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) President and MP Kamal Haasan launched a scathing attack on the prevailing education system and the handling of recent examination irregularities, terming the current state of education affairs "rotten."

Taking to X, the actor-turned-politician expressed deep concern over the "NEET" controversy and the plight of students, stating that the nation has failed its children. "We should have listened when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died. A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten," Haasan wrote.

Haasan further said, "A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers."

Appeal to Sonam Wangchuk

In the same post, Haasan also made an appeal to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. "@Wangchuk66, the nation will need your conscience for the journey ahead. Please end your fast. To the children of India: You are the best of us. You have done your duty. It is now time for the country to do its duty by you," he added.

BJP Highlights Government's Measures

Responding to the criticism and highlighting the government's measures, BJP MP Medha Kulkarni lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to set up fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases. Speaking to ANI, Kulkarni said, "This government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has always been very sensitive to education and the young generation. The Prime Minister's tweet regarding fast-track courts ensures that stringent punishment will be meted out to those involved in paper leaks."

'Swift Action Taken' on NEET

Addressing the ongoing NEET-UG controversy, the BJP MP asserted that the government has taken swift action against the culprits. "All those accused of the leaked NEET exam papers are behind bars, and they will certainly face severe punishment. The re-examination was conducted, the results were declared, and students are celebrating. Those who studied well have received justice and achieved good results," Kulkarni told ANI. (ANI)