Kamal Haasan wished Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday, calling him the 'Angry Young Man'. He praised Bachchan's iconic baritone and screen presence, sharing a nostalgic picture of the two actors from their 1985 film 'Geraftaar'.

Actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday, celebrating the Bollywood megastar’s iconic baritone, dramatic pauses and enduring screen presence in a social media post accompanied by a nostalgic picture of the two actors from their 1985 film 'Geraftaar.' Haasan’s tribute highlighted the distinctive qualities that have made Bachchan one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable performers. “He made the baritone iconic, the pause dramatic, and the raised eyebrow a plot twist,” Haasan wrote. He also referred to Bachchan’s memorable delivery of the familiar greeting, adding, “Amit Ji can make even a simple 'Deviyon aur Sajjano' sound like a blockbuster opening. The man has always been in a league of his own.” Concluding his message with a salute to Bachchan’s celebrated screen persona, Haasan wrote, “Happy Birthday, Angry Young Man!”

He made the baritone iconic, the pause dramatic, and the raised eyebrow a plot twist. Amit Ji can make even a simple “Deviyon aur Sajjano” sound like a blockbuster opening. The man has always been in a league of his own. Happy Birthday, Angry Young Man! @SrBachchan https://t.co/sQhThFXcbD — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 11, 2026

Haasan and Bachchan's On-Screen Collaborations

The post brought renewed attention to the association between the two veteran actors, who appeared together in 'Geraftaar' (1985). The Hindi action drama featured Haasan as Kishan Kumar Khanna and Bachchan in an extended appearance as his long-lost brother, Karan Kumar Khanna. Rajinikanth was also part of the film’s cast. The two actors later featured in the cast of the 2024 science-fiction epic 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Bachchan played the immortal warrior Ashwatthama, while Haasan portrayed the antagonist Supreme Yaskin. Although their characters do not physically share screen time in the film’s first instalment, the project brought the two stars into the same cinematic ensemble decades after 'Geraftaar.'

An Illustrious Career Spanning Decades

Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11, with fans gathering outside his Juhu residence in Mumbai in the hope of catching a glimpse of the actor during his traditional Sunday darshan. For the occasion, he wore a dark maroon kurta paired with a brown-based Kashmiri Kani pashmina shawl, completing his look with his signature dark-rimmed glasses.

Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Bachchan has spent more than five decades in Indian entertainment, establishing himself as one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring stars.

His breakthrough came with the 1973 film Zanjeer, in which his portrayal of Inspector Vijay Khanna helped establish the Angry Young Man persona that became synonymous with his screen identity. He subsequently demonstrated his range through films such as Black and Paa, while his work on television introduced him to audiences across generations. His association with the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which debuted on Indian television in 2000, became another defining chapter in his career.

Bachchan’s contribution to Indian cinema has earned him numerous honours, including four National Film Awards for Best Actor. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018. (ANI)