Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, calling it a divine experience. She has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against alleged unauthorised commercial use.

Kangana Ranaut's 'Divine' Ayodhya Visit

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut on Sunday visited the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for darshan. Kangana described her visit to Ayodhya for Ramlala's darshan as a truly divine and memorable experience. She expressed her wish to spend an entire day in the holy land of Ayodhya. While talking to the media, Kangana said, "Coming to the holy land of Ayodhya is always a great privilege, which is why you can come here. So today, when we had darshan, naturally, seeing this very sacred and pure land is a great privilege in itself. It felt really good, and the other temples in this huge, beautiful complex are also amazing. Now it feels like we'll have to spend at least a full day here with the family to feel completely satisfied."

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a major Hindu temple complex dedicated to Lord Rama at his traditional birthplace, Ram Janmabhoomi. It was inaugrated on January 22, 2024.

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Protection of Personality Rights

Meanwhile, recently, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against alleged unauthorised use of her name, image, likeness and other attributes of her persona. Ranaut, who has acted in several Hindi films and is currently a Member of Parliament, has sought the court’s intervention to restrain the alleged unauthorised commercial exploitation of her identity and persona.

Personality rights broadly protect an individual’s name, image, voice, likeness, signature and other distinctive attributes from unauthorised commercial exploitation. Indian courts have increasingly recognised such rights, particularly in cases involving actors and other public figures.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued summons in a suit filed by actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights, after her counsel raised concerns over fake news and AI-generated content allegedly relating to her. Justice Vikas Mahajan, who is hearing the matter, also issued notice on Ranaut’s application seeking interim relief against the alleged unauthorised use of her name, image and persona.

During the hearing, the court examined various web links placed before it by Ranaut’s counsel. While considering an animated piece and a meme, the court observed that the content appeared to be satirical. Ranaut’s counsel clarified that, at this stage, he was not pressing for removal of the said content.

Advocate Saket Sikri, appearing for Ranaut, informed the court that following service of an advance copy of the plaint, some of the defendants had already removed the allegedly offending material. The court thereafter issued summons in the suit and notice on the application seeking interim injunction. The court also directed Ranaut’s counsel to file an amended memo of parties, noting that some defendants had been deleted from the proceedings. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on February 3, 2027. (ANI)