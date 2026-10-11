Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11. He greeted a large crowd of fans gathered outside his Juhu residence, Jalsa, continuing his long-standing tradition of a 'Sunday darshan' to meet his admirers.

The Bollywood megastar marked his birthday on Sunday, October 11, with fans gathering outside his Juhu residence to catch a glimpse of the actor during his traditional Sunday darshan.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11, with fans gathering outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, in Juhu to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor. The birthday also coincided with his customary Sunday darshan, a long-running tradition in which he steps out to greet admirers gathered outside his home. For the occasion, Bachchan wore a traditional Indian outfit featuring a dark maroon kurta paired with a richly detailed, brown-based Kashmiri Kani pashmina shawl draped over his shoulder. He completed the look with his signature dark-rimmed glasses and a thin saffron-coloured mouli thread tied around his right wrist. The gathering outside Jalsa reflected the enduring connection between the veteran actor and his fans, who have continued to turn up to see him during his regular Sunday appearances. Fans brought long banners wishing the megastar a happy birthday. Many also wore T-shirts featuring the star’s monogram and characters from his films.

The Enduring 'Sunday Darshan' Tradition

Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday darshan has become a familiar ritual for his admirers. For more than 40 years, the actor has maintained the tradition of greeting fans who assemble outside Jalsa in Juhu, Mumbai. The gathering takes on added significance on his birthday, when admirers come together to celebrate the actor's life and career. The tradition has become an enduring part of his public relationship with fans, bringing together generations of admirers who have followed his journey in Indian cinema.

A Storied Career in Indian Entertainment

Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Bachchan turns 84 this year. Fondly known as Big B and the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Bachchan has spent more than five decades in Indian entertainment, building a career across films and television.

His breakthrough came with the 1973 film Zanjeer, in which his portrayal of Inspector Vijay Khanna helped establish his celebrated Angry Young Man persona. The film marked a turning point in his career and helped shape his image as one of Hindi cinema's defining leading men.

Over the decades, Bachchan has demonstrated his versatility through films such as Black, Paa, and others, while his work on television has introduced him to audiences across generations. His association with the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which arrived on Indian television in 2000, became another significant chapter in his career.

Major Honours and Recognitions

His contribution to Indian cinema has been recognised with several major honours, including four National Film Awards for Best Actor, the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018. (ANI)