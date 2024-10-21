Karwa Chauth 2024: Katrina Kaif shares adorable pictures from her celebration with family [PHOTOS]

Katrina Kaif observed Karwa Chauth for Vicky Kaushal, sharing family moments from the occasion. Fans spotted Vicky's new mustache look, hinting at his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The couple's celebration and Vicky’s transformation created buzz among their fans

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif recently shared glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebration, where she observed the fast for her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The intimate family affair featured heartwarming moments with her mother-in-law and other family members, while Vicky’s new look hinted at his role in Love & War

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif revealed that she observed Karwa Chauth fast for her husband Vicky Kaushal, marking her third time since their marriage in December 2021. She shared family moments from the occasion on Instagram, where she was seen in a pink saree, and her mother-in-law wore a traditional red outfit. The photos captured the Karwa Chauth puja and the breaking of the fast

Katrina Kaif

In the shared images, Vicky’s mother was seen blessing Katrina during the puja. Another set of photos highlighted her mother-in-law caressing Katrina's face affectionately. Katrina’s brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and her sister Isabelle Kaif also participated in the family celebration, making it a heartwarming affair

Katrina Kaif

Fans noticed that Vicky Kaushal sported a mustache, hinting at his new look for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War. This distinct appearance led fans to speculate that Vicky was already preparing for his role in the film. His look was compared to Raj Kapoor's style in Sangam

Katrina Kaif

Fans expressed their love for the couple in the comments, with many calling them adorable and sending blessings. Some fans humorously noted that while many wait for the moon on Karwa Chauth, they wait for Katrina’s pictures, which sparked excitement online

Katrina Kaif

Speculation about Love & War being a remake of Sangam surfaced online. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently clarified in an interview that Love & War is not a remake of the iconic film. He added that certain films, like Sholay or Mother India, should never be remade

Katrina Kaif

Along with Vicky Kaushal, Love & War will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, making it one of the highly anticipated films. Vicky's transformation for the role has already captured fans' attention, further building excitement for the movie

Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Instagram post captured the warm bond she shares with her in-laws, especially with Vicky Kaushal's mother. The pictures showcased a touching moment where her mother-in-law blessed her during the Karwa Chauth puja, reflecting the close relationship Katrina has developed with her husband's family

Latest Videos