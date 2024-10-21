Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Katrina Kaif shares adorable pictures from her celebration with family [PHOTOS]

    Katrina Kaif observed Karwa Chauth for Vicky Kaushal, sharing family moments from the occasion. Fans spotted Vicky's new mustache look, hinting at his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The couple's celebration and Vicky’s transformation created buzz among their fans

    article_image1
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 8:33 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 8:33 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif recently shared glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebration, where she observed the fast for her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The intimate family affair featured heartwarming moments with her mother-in-law and other family members, while Vicky’s new look hinted at his role in Love & War

    article_image2

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif revealed that she observed Karwa Chauth fast for her husband Vicky Kaushal, marking her third time since their marriage in December 2021. She shared family moments from the occasion on Instagram, where she was seen in a pink saree, and her mother-in-law wore a traditional red outfit. The photos captured the Karwa Chauth puja and the breaking of the fast

    article_image3

    Katrina Kaif

    In the shared images, Vicky’s mother was seen blessing Katrina during the puja. Another set of photos highlighted her mother-in-law caressing Katrina's face affectionately. Katrina’s brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and her sister Isabelle Kaif also participated in the family celebration, making it a heartwarming affair

    article_image4

    Katrina Kaif

    Fans noticed that Vicky Kaushal sported a mustache, hinting at his new look for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War. This distinct appearance led fans to speculate that Vicky was already preparing for his role in the film. His look was compared to Raj Kapoor's style in Sangam

    article_image5

    Katrina Kaif

    Fans expressed their love for the couple in the comments, with many calling them adorable and sending blessings. Some fans humorously noted that while many wait for the moon on Karwa Chauth, they wait for Katrina’s pictures, which sparked excitement online

    article_image6

    Katrina Kaif

    Speculation about Love & War being a remake of Sangam surfaced online. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently clarified in an interview that Love & War is not a remake of the iconic film. He added that certain films, like Sholay or Mother India, should never be remade

    article_image7

    Katrina Kaif

    Along with Vicky Kaushal, Love & War will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, making it one of the highly anticipated films. Vicky's transformation for the role has already captured fans' attention, further building excitement for the movie

    article_image8

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina's Instagram post captured the warm bond she shares with her in-laws, especially with Vicky Kaushal's mother. The pictures showcased a touching moment where her mother-in-law blessed her during the Karwa Chauth puja, reflecting the close relationship Katrina has developed with her husband's family

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what she said NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what she said

    Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali alleges shocking claims about him, Bishnoi community: 'He told me...' RTM

    Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali alleges shocking claims about him, Bishnoi community: 'He told me...'

    Kiccha Sudeep remembers his mother's last moments, says 'Wanted to call her but...' RBA

    Kiccha Sudeep remembers his mother's last moments, says 'Wanted to call her but...'

    Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma's estranged husband Gaurav Saxena makes serious claims against her- Details inside NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma's estranged husband Gaurav Saxena makes serious claims against her— Details inside

    Throwback to when Bipasha Basu shot 'Lamhaa' in curfew hit Kashmir; after Deepika, Karishma refused ATG

    Throwback to when Bipasha Basu shot 'Lamhaa' in curfew hit Kashmir; after Deepika, Karishma refused

    Recent Stories

    ALARMING! Excessive use of GPS might reduce environmental knowledge and sense of direction, study finds shk

    ALARMING! Excessive use of GPS might reduce environmental knowledge and sense of direction, study finds

    Warm reception awaits IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial rally at Gauhati University; check details anr

    Warm reception awaits IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial rally at Gauhati University; check details

    Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what she said NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on Karan Veer Mehra? Here's what she said

    9 stylish blouse designs for small bust RBA

    9 stylish blouse designs for small bust

    Karva Chauth Tragedy: Couple's suicide shocks Jaipur RBA

    Karva Chauth Tragedy: Couple's suicide shocks Jaipur

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon