'Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika Padukone shares new poster; trailer to be released on THIS date

Deepika Padukone has launched a new poster for the highly awaited sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD, depicting her character with an aggressive face. The trailer will be released tomorrow, June 10.

In anticipation of the next sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, a new poster featuring Deepika Padukone has been published. The poster depicts the actor in a severely distressed state. The trailer for the film will be released tomorrow, June 10. Deepika revealed the poster. The setting, a future and dismal landscape, foreshadows the high stakes and severe emotional journey her character is about to face. She captioned the poster, "The hope begins with her." #Kalki2898AD The trailer will be out tomorrow (sic).

'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by famous director Nag Ashwin, takes place in a distant, dystopian future in which mankind faces great obstacles.

Ranveer Singh was among the first ones to fanboy over the poster. The actor, married to Deepika, took to the comments section and wrote, “B O O M stunner!”

On June 7, Amitabh Bachchan debuted his new appearance as Ashwatthama in a poster provided by the actor himself. He wrote, "I'm waiting to say yes to this tremendous honour of being among the GREATS!! His wait is now over...three days till the #Kalki2898AD Trailer, which will be released on June 10 (sic).

Other noteworthy actors who appear in 'Kalki 2898 AD' include Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and more.

As the release date approaches, the new poster has set the tone for what promises to be an epic and captivating story. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is set to be a watershed moment in Indian cinema, with Deepika Padukone's damaged character likely to be one of its most captivating features.

