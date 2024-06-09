 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Suresh Gopi will QUIT films? Star won LS Elections from Thrissur

Suresh Gopi won a surprising victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, beating seasoned veterans CPI's VS Sunil Kumar and sitting Congress MP K. Muralidharan by 74,686 votes.

According to reports, when questioned whether he would continue making films after winning the election, he stated that he wanted to complete the previously committed project.

Gopi said, "I have a project with Mammootty's production company and he has already started work. Then I have three projects with businessman Gokulam Gopalan's production firm."

"One of them is a pan-universe film with a budget of up to Rs 100 crore. So I want to continue doing films like I did while being a Rajya Sabha member" he added.

Suresh Gopi joined the BJP in 2016 and began his political career. Gopi ran in the 2019 elections on a BJP ticket, but finished third.

Following this setback, the actor-turned-politician vowed not to run in the elections, but subsequently changed his mind after being persuaded by high leadership.

Following this, Gopi ran for the Kerala Assembly in 2021 but finished third. After facing the scenario again, Gopi fought from Thrissur on a BJP ticket in the LS elections and won.

With this, Suresh Gopi made history by ending the BJP drought in Kerala.

