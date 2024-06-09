Rajinikanth to attend Narendra Modi and others' oath-taking ceremony in Delhi

Rajinikanth has left Chennai for New Delhi to attend Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. While speaking to the media, Thalaivar stated that Narendra Modi's election for a third term as Prime Minister is a significant achievement, and that the people have assured robust resistance. He saw it as a positive symbol of democracy.



Rajinikanth will attend Narendra Modi and his new Cabinet's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Speaking to the media before departing for Delhi from Chennai, Rajinikanth stated that Narendra Modi will succeed Jawaharlal Nehru as Prime Minister for a third term, describing it as a 'success', according to news agency PTI.

As per an ANI report, he later said at the airport, "Narendra Modi will be sworn in as PM consecutively for the third time. This is a very big achievement. My wishes to him. People have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election. It will lead to a healthy democracy. I received an invitation for Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM. I will update you about going there."

When questioned about his aspirations for the next five years, Rajinikanth stated that effective governance is what he expects.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the leader of a coalition government at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. Leaders and special invitees from nearby nations and the Indian Ocean Region will attend the ceremony. In light of the incident, traffic limitations and airspace constraints have been placed in the national capital.

