Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: Bomani Irani posts sweet video wishing dearest friend on social media - READ

    To mark Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday, Boman Irani, a dear friend and fellow actor, shared a heartfelt video message on social media to convey his warm wishes.

    Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: Bomani Irani posts sweet video wishing dearest friend on social media - READ SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most iconic actors of Bollywood industry. His work and his personna is not just admired by Indians but fans across the globe. Today, is his 81st birthday and the occasion is being celebrated by fans around the world. Another legendary actor Boman Irani has joined the celebrations by sending heartfelt wishes to him. Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani has worked together in many memorable and much-loved films like 'Bhootnath Returns 2', 'Lakshya', 'Waqt' and 'Unnchai'.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

    Boman Irani has posted a heartwarming video on Instagram in which he can be seen singing "Happy Birthday" song. He also expressed profound respect and admiration for living legend's impact on multiple generations. "You have influenced not just my generation but the generation before me. Let me tell you, there will be many generations after me that will learn from you and be inspired by you.  Live long, stay healthy, and keep inspiring us. We love you, Mr. B. This little boy who saw you in 'Anand' many, many years ago loves you even more today, and I know people love you so much, and we are blessed to have you, we are blessed to have known you" 

    Boman Irani concluded on a heartwarming note, expressing his wish for the actor to enjoy a long and healthy life that lasts for countless years.


    ALSO READ: Aamir Khan reveals admiration for his son Junaid Khan's self-reliant behaviour - READ details

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamannaah Bhatia creates record; becomes only Indian ambassador for iconic Japanese Brand SHISEIDO SHG EAI

    Tamannaah Bhatia creates record; becomes only Indian ambassador for iconic Japanese Brand SHISEIDO

    Israel Hamas war Justin Bieber, Dwayne Johnson share strong notes and slam 'brutal murders' RBA

    Israel-Hamas war: Justin Bieber, Dwayne Johnson share strong notes and slam 'brutal murders'

    Aamir Khan reveals his admiration for his son Junaid Khan's self-reliant behaviour - READ details SHG

    Aamir Khan reveals admiration for his son Junaid Khan's self-reliant behaviour - READ details

    BTS pop icon RM finally breaks silence on his 'relationship' status in Weverse live session - READ TWEETS vma

    BTS pop icon RM finally breaks silence on his 'relationship' status in Weverse live session - READ TWEETS

    Sunny Deol to be part of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana', approached for THIS role RKK

    Sunny Deol to be part of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana', approached for THIS role

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian HOT photos: 8 times SKIMS owner broke internet through her sultriness ATG

    Kim Kardashian HOT photos: 8 times SKIMS owner broke internet through her sultriness

    Bengaluru police arrest 26-year-old man for sharing obscene images of live-in partner online for 'pleasure' vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest 26-year-old man for sharing obscene images of live-in partner online for 'pleasure'

    How to get rid of puffy eyes: Causes, prevention and cure RKK

    How to get rid of puffy eyes: Causes, prevention and cure

    Fact Check: Viral photo of Israel PM sending son to serve for country amid war with Hamas is from 2014 snt

    Fact Check: Viral photo of Israel PM sending son to serve for country amid war with Hamas is from 2014

    Israel-Palestine war: Kerala nurses unwilling to return due to job security concerns anr

    Israel-Palestine war: Kerala nurses wary of losing jobs amid financial struggles

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon