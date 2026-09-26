Kalki 2: Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is moving closer to production, with Nag Ashwin revealing that regular shooting is set to begin in October. The director also shared an update on the expected shoot completion and release timeline

The wait for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is getting closer to another major milestone. Director Nag Ashwin has revealed that regular shooting for the highly anticipated sequel is expected to begin in mid-October 2026.

In a recent conversation with Variety India, Ashwin explained that the team now has the call sheets of the principal cast in place. He also revealed that some individual scenes featuring Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan have already been filmed, while the team was waiting for Prabhas’ availability.

According to the director, the plan is to continue filming until around mid-2027. He added that the team will discuss the release date only after the shoot is completed and post-production plans are clearer.

Nag Ashwin hints at 2028 release

While an official release date has not been announced, Nag Ashwin indicated that the team hopes audiences will be able to watch the sequel in theatres in 2028.

The director's comments suggest that the makers are focusing on completing the extensive production before locking a theatrical date. Given the scale of the first film and the sequel, post-production is also expected to be an important phase once filming wraps.

For now, the immediate target remains getting the principal photography underway in October and completing it by the middle of 2027.

Kalki 2898 AD wins two National Awards

The update comes soon after Kalki 2898 AD received two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards. The film won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while production designer Nitin Zihani Choudhary received the award for Best Production Design.

Speaking about the recognition, Ashwin said he was honoured by the awards and highlighted the film's attempt to combine science fiction with Indian cultural elements while reaching a broad audience.

Released in June 2024, Kalki 2898 AD featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The film became a major worldwide box-office success and ended with several questions left open for the sequel.

Deepika Padukone's return has also been a major talking point around Kalki 2. Vyjayanthi Movies previously announced that she would not be part of the sequel. Reports have subsequently linked Sai Pallavi with the project, although details surrounding her reported role should be treated as unconfirmed until officially announced.