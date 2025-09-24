Deepika Padukone has exited the Kalki sequel after filming for 20 days. Sources claim her departure was due to a significant remuneration dispute, contradicting reports of scheduling conflicts

Days after the makers of Kalki 2 officially confirmed Deepika Padukone’s departure from the project, new details have emerged about the circumstances behind her exit. The actress had already completed nearly 20 days of shooting for the sequel during the production of Kalki 2898 AD.

A source close to the development revealed that Padukone had asked for a 25 percent increase in her remuneration, confident that she would not be replaced after the positive reception her character received in the first film. The insider explained that her demand eventually went well beyond the initial 25 percent, as she and her team believed her role in the sequel was indispensable.

The source also pointed out that director Nag Ashwin had previously mentioned in interviews that Padukone had already filmed portions of the second installment while working on the first. Her availability for the remaining schedule, they added, was meant to be worked out mutually with the production house. For this reason, the explanation of scheduling conflicts being the cause of her exit was described as inaccurate.

Official Announcement from Vyjayanthi Movies

Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind the Kalki franchise, issued an official note on X to confirm the separation. The statement expressed that after much consideration, both parties had decided to part ways. It acknowledged the long journey of making the first film but noted that the team could not arrive at a sustainable partnership for the sequel. The producers emphasized that a film of such scale required full commitment, and they wished Padukone well for her upcoming projects.

Deepika Padukone Begins Work on King

Meanwhile, Padukone has already moved on to her next venture. She recently announced on Instagram that she has started shooting for King, reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan once again. Reflecting on their long association, she recalled how Khan, during the filming of Om Shanti Om nearly 18 years ago, had taught her that the process of making a film and the bonds formed during it mattered more than box office success. She said that this perspective has guided her choices throughout her career and expressed excitement about working with him for the sixth time.