Amid Salman Khan's plea for a stay on 'Kala Hiran', actor Sonu Mishra, who was to play Khan, has quit the project. Mishra stated he left after realising the film was propaganda made to tarnish the superstar's name and not support him.

The controversy surrounding 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' continues to deepen ahead of its proposed release. The trailer of the film, reportedly inspired by Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case, has sparked widespread debate, while Salman Khan has approached the court seeking a stay on the film. The matter is scheduled to be heard on July 1.

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Actor Sonu Mishra Quits Project

Amid the ongoing controversy, actor Sonu Mishra, who was associated with the project, has revealed why he decided to walk away from the film. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said that when he was first offered the role, he believed the film would present a narrative supportive of Salman Khan. "I was supposed to portray the character of Salman Khan. When I realised that the film had been made to tarnish the name of a superstar and the reputation of Rajasthan's culture, my ethics didn't allow me to be a part of the propaganda against a senior actor. Following creative differences with makers, I decided to distance myself from the film," Sonu Mishra said.

The actor further explained that the makers refrained from sharing the film's script with him. Mishra clarified that he has no objection to a film based on the Bishnoi community if its intent is genuine. "There is no question of receiving any threat from the Bishnoi community. It is my own community. I believe films should be made on the various efforts made by the community toward society's welfare. I would have happily done it," he said.

Referring to the legal proceedings, Mishra noted that the fate of the film now rests with the court. "The hearing on the stay application is scheduled for July 1. We have to keep our faith in the judiciary system," he said.

Legal Battle in Delhi High Court

The ongoing dispute arises from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's application seeking to restrain the release and promotion of 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy', which he alleges infringes his personality and publicity rights and harms his reputation.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court deferred hearing on the actor's plea seeking to restrain the filming, promotion and release of the proposed movie Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, after counsel appearing for the filmmakers sought time to respond to the application.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Khan, urged the Court to grant interim protection, contending that the filmmakers were attempting to commercially exploit the actor's life and persona without his consent. "He is producing a film on my life and tearing up the notice. He has no right to make a film of my life. I am seeking an interim injunction. The teaser has already been released," Sethi submitted.

During the proceedings, counsel for the filmmakers informed the Court that he had allegedly been receiving death threats and had lodged an FIR regarding the same. Sethi further submitted that promotional material connected with the film had already been released and argued that the respondents could not continue to use Khan's identity and public image without authorisation. The respondents opposed the grant of any interim relief.

After hearing the parties, the Court recorded that counsel for the producer and director had recently received the plaint and directed Khan's counsel to furnish the complete set of pleadings to the respondents during the course of the day. The matter has now been listed before the roster bench on July 1. (ANI)