Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C's daughter, Avantika, married Shravan Sreenivasan in Goa. Khushbu shared pictures and a heartfelt note about the intimate ceremony, which was attended by high-profile guests from film and politics.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C's daughter, Avantika Sundar, recently tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan in a wedding ceremony held in Goa. On Friday, Khushbu shared a series of adorable pictures from the wedding, extending best wishes to her daughter and son-in-law.

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Khushbu Sundar's Heartfelt Note

"We are truly speechless at this moment, for words seem inadequate to express the emotions we are experiencing. As parents, family has always been at the heart of everything we cherish, and we have always believed that marriages are made in heaven. With immense joy and gratitude, we, Sundar C and Kushboo Sundar, are delighted to share the wonderful news that our beloved daughter, Ms. Avantika Sundar, was married to Mr. Shravan Sreenivasan on 25th June 2026. Surrounded by the love of family and close friends, we witnessed a moment that will remain etched in our hearts forever. The warmth, affection, and goodwill that enveloped us made the occasion truly magical. Our eyes are still moist, and our hearts are overflowing with happiness and gratitude," Khushbu wrote.

"It was a small and intimate celebration, exactly as the couple envisioned, and we were honoured to fulfil their wishes. Sometimes, the most beautiful moments are those shared quietly with the people who matter most," she added.

"As Avantika and Shravan embark on this wonderful new chapter together, all we seek are your love and good wishes for a lifetime filled with happiness, companionship, and countless cherished memories. With immense love and pride, we present to you our newly married couple -- Avantika and Shravan," Khushbu concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

Star-Studded Guest List

The wedding ceremony was attended by likes of renownened dignitaries from film and politicial industries. High-profile guests included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Amala Akkineni, while actors Trisha Krishnan, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor were also spotted at the festivities. (ANI)