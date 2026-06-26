Arshad Warsi praised Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir Hirani's acting debut in 'Pritam and Pedro'. He also addressed the nepotism debate, stating that talent, not family connections, ultimately determines an actor's success in the industry.

Arshad Warsi praised Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, after collaborating with him on the upcoming series Pritam and Pedro. He also shared his views on the long-standing debate around nepotism in the film industry. Vir Hirani is set to make his acting debut with the upcoming Rajkumar Hirani production 'Pritam and Pedro', chronicling the tale of a cybercrime investigation led by Arshad Warsi. Arshad Warsi reflected positively on Vir's debut, noting that he had performed very well for a first film and shown strong potential as an actor. The actor credited his upbringing and attitude for his discipline and dedication.

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Arshad Warsi on Vir Hirani's Debut Performance

While talking to ANI, Arshad Warsi said, "It is Vir's beginning, and according to that, he has done a very good job. Veer is inherently, his nature, his upbringing, he is such a good kid, that he listens, and works hard. All those things that are required for a person to become a good actor, all those qualities are there in him. In his first film, he did a very good job. From here, I can only see him rising, and he will keep getting better."

Warsi's Take on Nepotism

Arshad Warsi also shared his view on nepotism, saying that Vir Hirani should not be judged or burdened for his family background, stating that being the son of Rajkumar Hirani does not make him responsible for the nepotism debates. He refuted the idea that nepotism alone determines success, noting that talent and merit ultimately decide whether a person is noticed or not. "In my opinion, if Rajkumar Hirani is Vir's father, then what is Vir's fault? He didn't do anything wrong. So I think it is not right to put that load on the kids. I feel what we hear about nepotism is wrong. We are seeing so many people today. The fact is that if you have talent, you will be able to see it. If you don't have talent, you won't be able to see it."

He added, "The door (opportunities in industry) that opens, it is not necessary that it would just open because you are a producer, director or actor's son. It opens for many people and has opened for many people. If you have a good friendship with a good casting director, the door will open for them as well. It happens in every profession. The point is, what are you doing after that? How are you? That is what makes a difference. If you have potential, you will go ahead if you don't have it, you won't have it."

'Pritam and Pedro': A Cybercrime Story with a Twist

Director and producer Rajkumar Hirani shared his take on the upcoming series, saying, "Pritam and Pedro is an interesting story. It is a story of cybercrime. All the cybercrime stories we have seen so far are a little dark. So this is a cybercrime with a little humour and a little emotion. So it is an interesting story and a very tight story."

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Goa, Pritam & Pedro follows "two completely different worlds colliding under the most unusual circumstances. At the heart of the story are Pedro, an instinct-driven old-school cop, and Pritam, a sharp young tech whiz, who find themselves pulled into a mystery that is far bigger, stranger and more unpredictable than either of them could have imagined. As their journey unfolds, secrets deepen, loyalties are tested, and chaos follows at every turn."

The show will be out on JioHotstar on July 3. (ANI)