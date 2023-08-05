Kajol turns 49: Ajay Devgn's birthday day wish for wife is so cute

Today (August 5) marks Kajol's 49th birthday. Her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, made a particular request for her that is too lovely to handle. The actor resorted to Twitter to post a humorous video with the viral trend in which a voiceover asks couples things like "who is the better cook?" and they must respond.

On their birthdays, Ajay Devgn and Kajol don't forget to wish each other on social media. Today (August 5), Kajol's birthday, Ajay turned to Twitter and released a humorous video with the message, "Tareef karu kya teri... "Happy birthday, @itsKajolD." A narrator in the video asks, "Which of you is the better cook, has the best style, is the better communicator?" and so on. Ajay points to Kajol in all of the questions. Isn't that adorable?

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for almost two decades. While the pair is now regarded as the ideal of love, they did not get along when they first met on the sets of Hulchul (1995). Ajay claimed in an interview that the two were as dissimilar as chalk and cheese, and that he didn't like her at first. In reality, Ajay thought Kajol to be a "loud, arrogant, and very talkative person" and was hesitant to see her again. Meanwhile, she felt him distant and snobbish.

However, while recording a sequence, Kajol got a strong impression that Ajay will play a "very crucial role" in her life. "We didn't start dating for another two years because I had a boyfriend and he had a girlfriend." We were simply pals. "We started seeing each other two years later, when we were both out of our respective relationships," she said on a chat programme.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married since February 1999. The couple has two children: an elder girl called Nysa and a boy named Yug Devgn.