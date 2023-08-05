From Kartik Aaryan-Shahid Kapoor: Actors who're loved despite failures

Entertainment
There are some Bollywood actors who are loved by fans despite their failures, all thanks to their stardom and their immense fan following and love that keeps them going.
First up is Kartik Aaryan who has been admired by fans despite flops because of his stylish boy-next-door image.
Despite flops such as 'Fan' and 'Zero', Shah Rukh Khan remains the indomitable King of Bollywood because of his incredible fanbase.
The actor's choices of choosing films that have a strong social message blesses him with a huge fanbase.
The Khiladi of Bollywood has kept working despite massive flops only because of his loyal fans who always support him.
Shahid Kapoor has aced variety of roles in his kitty, and that's the reason his fans love him and are excited to see him on the big screen.
Despite commercial failures, the actor is loved and hailed because of his relatable and 'middle-class' image that he wears on his sleeve.
Although Ranveer Singh made a succesful debut, several films did not pan out well after that. However, his adorable fans always had his back because of his electrifying energy.