Actor Kajol celebrated Children's Day with a playful social media tribute to her children, Nysa and Yug, wishing them fun-filled adventures. The day is observed nationwide to honor Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy and affection for children.

Kajol Shares Playful Childrens Day Message For Daughter Nysa And Yug

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Actor Kajol marked Children's Day with a playful and affectionate message for her children, sharing a glimpse of her love for them. Kajol extended wishes to her children, Nysa and Yug, with a light-hearted caption that reflected a mother's affection and her fondness for capturing their memorable moments. "Happy Children’s day to the ones I made… May all ur grand adventures have funny videos that I can always make fun of," she wrote on Instagram.

Kajol, who is married to actor Ajay Devgn, has two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug. Children's Day is celebrated across India on November 14 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister. Popularly known as 'Chacha Nehru' because of his affection for children, Nehru believed that children were the foundation of the nation's future and emphasised the importance of their education, well-being and development. The occasion is marked by celebrations in schools and educational institutions, where children participate in cultural programmes, games, competitions and other activities. Various events are also organised to highlight children's rights, education and opportunities for growth. Born on November 14, 1889, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Nehru served as India's first Prime Minister after the country gained independence in 1947. Following his death on May 27, 1964, his birth anniversary was designated as Bal Diwas in recognition of his affection for children and his vision for the younger generation.