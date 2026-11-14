Scout OP's mother has criticized Bigg Boss 20 makers for using misleading promos that amplify emotional distress. She claims edited clips distort reality, urging viewers to judge her son fairly while questioning the pressure he faces inside.

Mother Questions Mental Pressure on Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Scout OP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): A recent promo of Bigg Boss 20 has raised concerns over contestant Scout OP’s emotional state after he was seen shaving his head following an argument with fellow contestant Love Gill. Now, his mother has spoken out about his mental health, questioning the pressure he is facing inside the reality show. Scout OP, aka Tanmay Singh, was seen having an emotional breakdown in the latest promo. The video showed him shaving his head, with a song playing in the background. Following the promo, his mother shared a voice note on Instagram through his team’s account, expressing concern over the way his moments are being presented. In the voice note, Scout’s mother said that the edited promos could create a misleading impression among viewers. She also recalled an earlier instance when Salman Khan had to clarify how an incomplete promo could give the audience the wrong idea. “I want to share my perspective as a mother. When an edited promo featuring the show’s host, Salman sir, was released, he had to step in personally to clarify how incomplete promos can give viewers a misleading impression. It is deeply painful to see a similar situation now unfolding with my son,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by sc0ut (@scoutop) She further spoke about Scout’s life outside the show, saying that he has professional commitments and personal relationships to return to after the season ends. She also said that he has answered questions about his relationships several times, but the same issues continue to be brought up. “Scout has a life outside the show, with a career, personal relationships and a future to focus on. He will have to return to his professional commitments once the show concludes. He has explained his position on several occasions and addressed questions about his relationships, yet the same matters continue to be brought up repeatedly in different forms,” she said. "The songs and edited clips are being used in the promos to portray Scout’s image in a certain way. At times, old clips are zoomed in, statements are cut midway, and videos from different occasions are stitched together to create promos that portray a narrative far removed from reality," she added. Expressing her concern over her son’s emotional well-being, she questioned how much more pressure he could handle inside the house. “As a mother, seeing my son endure such emotional turmoil is heartbreaking. He is already dealing with tremendous pressure and has spoken about his distress multiple times. Yet, despite being aware of his mental state, the same matters are repeatedly used in songs and manipulated promos to push a particular narrative. kitna mentally push kiya jayega? (How much more can someone be subjected to such mental pressure).” “All I want is fairness towards my son. His statements should be shown in their entirety, with the right context, rather than being taken out of context and presented in a way that changes their meaning,” she further said. The caption of the post read, "Only want to request the audience that please don’t judge Tanmay based on these misleading promos. Time and again, moments are shown out of context. Something as simple as adjusting his mic is made to look like he’s furious, or a task-related moment like climbing a tree is linked to an entirely different narrative. But when the full episode airs, the reality is often very different." The voice note comes after the makers released a promo showing an argument between Scout and Love Gill. The disagreement reportedly started after Scout made a remark about Love’s pyjamas, which she found inappropriate. In the promo, Scout is seen apologising to Love several times, but she refuses to accept his apology and questions his behaviour. (ANI)