Actor Soha Ali Khan celebrated Children's Day by sharing rare childhood photos of her parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, while reflecting on the importance of fostering opportunities for every child's dreams.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Nostalgic Photos of Parents on Children's Day

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, which is celebrated as Children's Day across the country, actor Soha Ali Khan shared nostalgic childhood photographs of her parents from her family albums, reflecting on their dreams and the importance of giving every child an opportunity to fulfil their aspirations.

Soha shared a series of archival photographs featuring her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, and her father, former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. In one of the pictures, little girl Sharmila can be seen sharing a candid moment with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, while in another picture, her father, a young boy, was seen sitting alongside the first Prime Minister of the country.