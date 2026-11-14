The trailer for Dhanush's upcoming film 'Om: Chapter 1' has been released, depicting an undercover operation to expose illegal red sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Mammootty, releasing November 20.

Dhanush's Om Chapter 1 Trailer Reveals Red Sandalwood Smuggling Plot

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The trailer of Dhanush’s upcoming film, ‘Om: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood’, was released on Friday, November 13, giving fans a glimpse of a story centred on red sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Mammootty in key roles.

The trailer introduces Dhanush as a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force officer who goes undercover to expose an illegal red sandalwood smuggling network operating in the Seshachalam forests of Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film follows a joint operation by the police forces of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to take down the smuggling syndicate. Dhanush’s character, who is part of Tamil Nadu’s Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, enters the network disguised as a woodcutter to gather information. The trailer shows him working alongside the smugglers and slowly gaining their trust. However, some scenes also show him fighting against the police, leaving questions about his role in the operation.

OM TRAILER https://t.co/H9yWGzMuN4 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 13, 2026

Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads the Exclusive Special Task Force in Andhra Pradesh. Her character is in charge of Operation Mole, which appears to be linked to the film’s title. Mammootty, meanwhile, plays Siya, a mysterious figure who appears to have control over the illegal red sandalwood trade. While the trailer offers a glimpse of his character, the makers have kept several details about his role under wraps.

Set against the forests of Andhra Pradesh, the film deals with the illegal trade of red sandalwood and the efforts of law enforcement agencies to bring those involved to justice. ‘Om: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood’ was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on October 16. However, Dhanush later announced a change in the release date to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’, which was scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 15. The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who previously directed ‘Amaran’. It also features Sreeleela alongside Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Mammootty. Produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film will release worldwide on November 20. It will be released in Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.(ANI)