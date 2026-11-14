Koffee with Karan Season 9 brings Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla together. The episode features fun games, including a segment where Panday calls her former partners, and a surprise appearance by Shanaya Kapoor on the show.

Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla Appear on Koffee with Karan Season 9

The upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan' Season 9 will bring together two Ananyas on the couch, actor Ananya Panday and singer-entrepreneur Ananya Birla. The promo, shared by host Karan Johar on Saturday, offers a glimpse of their fun-filled conversation, with the two sharing laughs and spilling a few secrets about each other.

In a recent promo shared by the makers, the 'Call Me Bae' actress surprises Karan by making phone calls to Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan. During the phone call segment, Ananya Panday decided to call Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan as part of a game in which guests had to get their celebrity friends to answer with, ‘Hey Karan, it’s me!’ While Ananya initially tried reaching Aditya, it was Kartik who picked up her call. Watching her dial the three actors, co-guest Ananya Birla couldn't resist teasing her, joking that she was calling all her exes one by one. Her remark left host Karan Johar laughing, adding to the playful exchange on the couch.

For those unaware, Ananya was previously in a relationship with Ishaan Khatter, with the two eventually going their separate ways. Later, Ishaan confirmed their breakup on 'Koffee with Karan' in 2022, expressing hope that they would continue to share a friendly bond. She was later reportedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur for nearly two years, although the two never publicly acknowledged their relationship. Their pictures from vacations together, however, often surfaced on social media. Ananya was also linked to Kartik Aaryan, her co-star in 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'.

Adding to the fun, the episode will feature a surprise appearance by Shanaya Kapoor, marking her debut on the show in its ninth season. Shanaya will be seen joining Ananya Panday for a fun challenge in which they have to come up with a line that can work both in a boardroom and a bedroom. During the conversation, both actresses also admit that they are fans of actor Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Ananya Birla shares an interesting detail about herself, saying that she never carries money with her, which she considers the most un-Birla thing about herself. 'Koffee with Karan Season 9' is hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The upcoming episode featuring Ananya Panday, Ananya Birla and Shanaya Kapoor will stream on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.